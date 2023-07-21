Diamondbacks 6 @ Reds 9

No bells. No whistles tonight. The US World Cup stole my local bar’s tv, so I had to finish the game on gameday.... and this is being written on my phone.

A game literally in my neck of the woods! Only two hours to the south! Two unexpected contenders faced off in the humidity of Cincinnati while in “free fall” if some local pundits (both sides) are to be believed.

Perdomo popped out on the second pitch from Lively, but Marte homered to put the Diamondbacks on top early (1-0)! Carroll then walked to keep Lively on his toes only for Walker and Rivera to make outs. Luckily, Henry came to tango and struck Elly De La Cruz out on 4 pitches (less impressive knowing he does that A LOT, but still a nice start, no?). Senzel reached on a grounder that Perdomo should’ve handled but didn’t before McLain singled up the middle as well. Cinci then executed a wonderful doubled steal assisted by a ball Moreno couldn’t quite handle. It didn’t even leave the chalk, but they were on second and third so fast it didn’t matter. Steer grounded out to tie the game (1-1); McLain stayed at second. India then grounded to short, but Perdomo once again mishandled the ball. Votto popped out to finally end the first.

Lively struck out the side in the second. Unfortunately, the new Young Reds Phenom of the Week, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered fouled a ball scarily to lead off the bottom half. Stephenson and Benson walked before Elly De La Cruz pretended to be hit by a pitch that the ump couldn’t see. Steer grounded into a double play that replay overturned, so Stephenson scored (2-1). McLain flew out to end the second without too much damage done.

Thomas led the third off with a grounded double to left/center. Perdomo scored him with a singled up the middle (2-2). Marte struck out swinging for the fences again and Carroll popped out to third before Walker struck out, stranding the RISP king at first. Henry allowed a single, fly out and HBP to start the bottom. The second out was a scarily deeeeeep fly out to center as well. Stephen then grounded out for Henry’s first clean (enough) inning.

Arizona did nothing of note in the fourth. Unfortunately, the Reds put together two walks and a double to take a 4-2 lead right as I lost my bar’s TV to the USA Women’s Team game! Good thing for the Diamondbacks, Perdomo and Marte came to play, combining for another run (4-3). At some point Alex Young came out and got Carroll out. One former Arizona “top” prospect got the current one... Henry retired the first hitter in the fifth before Martinez took over. He was not better... He got one out and gave up 5ER (including a grand slam to McLain). Somebody has to lose their spot to Pfaadt tomorrow right? I have a nominee.

Nothing of importance happened for AZ from this point forward. Thomas and Marte both homered in the 6th to get the team within 3, but the Cincinnati bullpen shut the bats down. Better luck tomorrow, which I will be attending in person!