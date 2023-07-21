Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #98: 7/21 @ Reds

Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|REDS
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Elly De La Cruz - 3B
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Corbin Carroll - LF
|Matt McLain - SS
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Spencer Steer - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - DH
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Will Benson - RF
|Tommy Henry - LHP
|Ben Lively - RHP
Roster moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:
- Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the Paternity List.
- Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno following yesterday’s game.
Not that you probably noticed Joe’s presence, since he never took the mound during his brief return to the 25-man roster. It might be fun to go through the transaction log this year and see what other players for the team have had “phantom” call-ups like this, which are not reflected in the Pitching Gamelog. Well, for some loose definition of “fun”, anyway.
Meanwhile, the most hotly-anticipated battle of the box-office arrives in cinemas, with the releases of both Barbie and Oppenheimer today. I can’t think of many movies which have generated quite so much buzz in the post-pandemic era. Congratulations to the marketing teams behind both of them. We will, however, not be seeing either movie, largely because we do not like crowded theaters, and I suspect both films will be seeing a lot of them this weekend. Sunday is currently vague-planned for the awkwardly titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One, which somehow manages to beat Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life for most unnecessary punctuation in a film’s name.
I’d not be surprised if the balls fly out of the fun-sized Great American Ballpark. The last couple of seasons, there’s always been one game here where out pitchers just cough it up. On June 7 last year, Tyler Gilbert and pals allowed five home-runs in just eight innings of work, and in April 2022, Taylor Widener and crew went one better, allowing six. The D-backs did at least win that one, prevailing 14-11. I think we’ve already had our share of that kind of game on this road trip. But today’s starter Tommy Henry is quite home-run prone, having given up a dozen in 78.2 innings of work. Though he hasn’t allowed one this month, so we’ll see what happens!
Loading comments...