Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #98: 7/21 @ Reds

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS REDS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Elly De La Cruz - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Nick Senzel - CF Corbin Carroll - LF Matt McLain - SS Christian Walker - 1B Spencer Steer - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Jonathan India - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Joey Votto - 1B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH Gabriel Moreno - C Tyler Stephenson - C Alek Thomas - CF Will Benson - RF Tommy Henry - LHP Ben Lively - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the Paternity List.

from the Paternity List. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno following yesterday’s game.

Not that you probably noticed Joe’s presence, since he never took the mound during his brief return to the 25-man roster. It might be fun to go through the transaction log this year and see what other players for the team have had “phantom” call-ups like this, which are not reflected in the Pitching Gamelog. Well, for some loose definition of “fun”, anyway.

I’d not be surprised if the balls fly out of the fun-sized Great American Ballpark. The last couple of seasons, there’s always been one game here where out pitchers just cough it up. On June 7 last year, Tyler Gilbert and pals allowed five home-runs in just eight innings of work, and in April 2022, Taylor Widener and crew went one better, allowing six. The D-backs did at least win that one, prevailing 14-11. I think we’ve already had our share of that kind of game on this road trip. But today’s starter Tommy Henry is quite home-run prone, having given up a dozen in 78.2 innings of work. Though he hasn’t allowed one this month, so we’ll see what happens!