SnakeBytes 7/21: Goodbye, Georgia. Hello Ohio.

Diamondbacks News

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks walk away with mixed emotions after deflating loss to Braves in finale

His players, too, offered a mixed batch of emotions. Dominic Canzone hit the first home run of his career, a moment that he said he will never forget. He also called it “definitely not celebratory.” Across the clubhouse, Zac Gallen offered an unsatisfied tone, focusing on two innings in which the Braves scored three runs, not the five through which he carried a perfect game. “I’ve gotta do a better job of having a shutdown inning,” Gallen — the National League Cy Young favorite — said.

(SI.com) Diamondbacks Lose Pitcher’s Duel Turned Slugfest to Atlanta

Austin Riley hit a three-run go ahead homer against Miguel Castro in the 8th inning that turned out to be the game winner in a 7-5 Diamondbacks loss to the Braves.

Watching this game early, one never would have thought it would turn into a slugfest late in the game. Zac Gallen was perfect through the the first 5.1 innings, striking out four. That was broken up by a solo homer from Orlando Arcia giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.

(Cincinnati Enquirer) Top MLB rookies take center stage as Cincinnati Reds open key stretch vs. Diamondbacks

“And just from being here these last few days you can see how young and exciting a lot of these players are,” he said. “Obviously, Elly’s gotten a lot of hype since coming up, and for good reason. I think he’s as much of a five-tool guy as there is in baseball right now.

“With McLain at short, he hasn’t gotten as much hype or pub as some of the guys. But he’s impressed me a lot.”

(Arizona Sports) Hypothetical Shohei Ohtani trade to D-backs includes package involving Jordan Lawlar

MLB insider Jeff Passan then wrapped up the exercise with a rating of each deal.

The Arizona Diamondbacks not only made the cut behind their wealth of highly touted prospects, but they found themselves in the “now we’re talking” tier.

And speaking of...

Teamwork makes the dream work!



Top @Dbacks prospect Jordan Lawlar spearheads a pretty double play after a deflection off the @sodpoodles' hurler. pic.twitter.com/4cS29TNVOs — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 21, 2023

MLB News

(ESPN) Orioles alone atop AL East after 10-inning win over slumping Rays

Baltimore started the day in first place for the first time after the All-Star break since Aug. 15, 2016. The Orioles, who were 6½ games back at the beginning of July, now have a one-game lead.

(Yahoo! Sports) Aaron Judge doesn’t mind Shohei Ohtani chasing his 62 homers: ‘Records are meant to be broken’

Judge met with the media ahead of Wednesday’s road-trip-ending game against the Los Angeles Angels and addressed what is rapidly becoming the story of the season: Shohei Ohtani’s home run chase. The Angels phenom entered the game with an MLB-leading 35 homers through 96 games, only one long ball behind where Judge was through 96 games last year, when he broke the American League record.

(SI.com) First Look: Texas Rangers Unveil Official 2024 All-Star Game Logo

Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers, and officials from the City of Arlington on Thursday unveiled the official logo of the 2024 All-Star Game.

The 94th Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16, marking the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rangers following the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington.

(Yahoo! Sports) Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic broke left foot by kicking water cooler after strikeout

Baseball players get frustrated at work, just like the rest of us. Jarred Kelenic, outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, got frustrated at work Wednesday after he struck out against the Minnesota Twins.

Unfortunately, Kelenic’s frustration led to him kicking a water cooler. And that kick broke a bone in his foot, landing him on the injured list.