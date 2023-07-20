Diamondbacks 5, Braves 7: A Game of Two Halves

Both starting pitchers were dominant in the early innings. For Arizona, Zac Gallen took a no-hitter through five. For Atlanta, Spencer Strider had 12 K’s to the same point, as the game remained scoreless. The Braves ended the no-no with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, but Arizona struck back on a three-run homer by Dominic Canzone and a solo shot by Emmanuel Rivera. Gallen gave up another two-run shot, to make it 4-3, before Arizona got a further bomb by Corbin Carroll which left them 5-3 ahead. However, the bullpen wasn’t able to hold on, as a three-run homer off Miguel Castro and another one off Kyle Nelson gave Atlanta the win. All 12 runs in today’s game came courtesy of the long ball.

There will be a full recap of this madness later, once we’ve figured out what all needs to be said about it.