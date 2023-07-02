Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 13

Welcome back!

Last week, I gave you the final prompt of the first half, I asked you to come up with a superstition for the Diamondbacks to ensure that they will finish the second half strong. Very, very light responses, and just one comment getting multiple recs, so without further ado, in second place, with one rec each, we have Diamondhacks, Jack, and Spencer!

And in first place, kilnborn with four recs!

After that, let’s see how the first half standings shake out!

Standings Players Score Players Score kilnborn 30 Jack Sommers 29 Spencer O'Gara 23 Makakilo 16 NikT77 14 gzimmerm 13 Diamondhacks 9 FootstepsFalco16 9 Dano_In_Tucson 8 Steak85 8 Snake_Bitten 6 MrRbi17 5 Justin27 4 Michael McDermott 3 SafeTWire389 3 Smurf1000 3 LeftFieldCorNWer 2

It came out ultra close but ultimately kilnborn came away with the first spot in the finale! Now, in the second half, we’ll determine who they’ll go head to head with in the final week of the season. Their top three rec’d entries will face off the top three entries from our second half finalist.

Before we move into that, I do want to make a quick housekeeping note. Going forward, an entry will need to have multiple recs to recieve a spot on the podium. Something to keep in mind going forward.

Now, for our first prompt of the second half. I want you to choose a Diamondback and tell me what they are bringing to the summer BBQ and why. Go!