Zac Gallen, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added to All-Star Game

The pitchers and reserves were announced this afternoon for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11. The D-backs already had Corbin Carroll announced as one of the NL's starting outfielders, and now added two more in the rest of the roster. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. joins Carroll in the outfield, and Zac Gallen will pitch. The three names is tied with 2018 for the most for the D-backs since 2002, when Bob Brenly was manager.

Gurriel comes into this afternoon’s game in Los Angeles batting .269 with 13 home-runs and a 118 OPS+. He was a finalist in the outfield voting, and has been a mainstay in the Arizona outfield since coming over from Toronto in the trade for Daulton Varsho.

Zac Gallen is 10-2 with a 3.02 ERA, those ten wins tying him with Clayton Kershaw for most in the National League. He's also ranked in the top ten for bWAR, ERA and strikeouts. It will be Gallen's first All-Star appearance, though he has twice finished in the top ten for Cy Young voting since coming to Arizona from Miami. The last D-backs' starting pitcher in the All-Star Game was Zack Greinke in 2019. Merrill Kelly, sadly, was left out despite his 9-4 record and 3.22 ERA.

The biggest snub would be Ketel Marte. He has had quite the career renaissance this season, batting .289 with 15 home-runs and a 139 OPS+. His 3.7 bWAR leads all NL second baseman, even ahead of the man voted starter, the Marlins' Luis Arraez (3.6). I guess a .388 batting average merits a little bit of recognition, but I hope Marte will make it in as a replacement for someone. He certainly deserves it.