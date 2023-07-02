Snake Bytes: 7/2 Team win #50

Team News

Nick Ahmed flashin' the leather pic.twitter.com/BgLkVYkLdQ — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 2, 2023

RHP Ryne Nelson solid as Diamondbacks take series vs. Angels

“That one felt good,” Nelson said. “I think that I was kind of just building off the last one. We switched up the game plan a little bit and it ended up paying off. Everything felt really good tonight.”

Nelson’s mix the right blend vs. the best

Nelson is Nails Against Ohtani, Trout and the Angels

“You try not to get star struck. When I’m out there I don’t really see the hitter in the box. I see the catcher and I see what we’re trying to execute so for me it’s blocking out that extra noise”

Torey Lovullo Gives Corbin Carroll and Merrill Kelly Updates

Does Texas Trading for Chapman Create Urgency for D-backs?

Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo among those to receive most from $50 million pre-arb bonus pool

D-backs sign RHP Nabil Crismatt to minor league contract

Other Baseball



Arraez goes 1-for-4 as AVG drops to .388

Acuña, Braves continue to put up historic 1st-inning numbers

Phillies erupt with 19-run outburst in win over Nats

Cat surprises 2 fans in stands. And they weren’t just any 2 fans

After Finding Closer, Could Max Scherzer Be Texas Rangers Stopper?

Former #Dbacks catcher Alex Avila breaking down how Gabriel Moreno has been able to control the opposing running game, with 15/31 attempted base-stealers thrown out. @BrianCanoSr actually pointed out the same stuff to me a couple weeks ago. https://t.co/K4RYUPh8ZM — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) June 30, 2023

Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 373

This day in history:

Continental Congress voted for Independence from UK in 1776. President Garfield was shot in 1881. Amelia Earhart disappeared in 1937. LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

This day in baseball:

In 1941, Joe DiMaggio broke Wee Willie Keeler’s 1897 major league record hitting streak of 45 with a three-run homer off Red Sox hurler Dick Newsome.

Bob Brenly got fired as manager on this date in 2004. (Yesterrday’s date, in 2010, the Dbacks fired AJ Hinch and Josh Byrnes. )

Coaching Up

In an effort to help grow diversity behind the benches, the Kraken are partnering with the NHL coaches’ association to welcome Lennie Childs, Katelyn Parker to development camp

