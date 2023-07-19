Snake Bytes 7/19: Hand Egg Season Arrives Early

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 16, Atlanta 13

Zach Davies had himself another horrendous start, making him the worst starting pitcher by ERA in Arizona history. Jose Ruiz added gas to the fire. Austin Adams lit a match. Fortunately for Arizona, the offense was clicking and Atlanta’s pitching for the evening was just as woeful.

Diamondbacks Survive Slugfest

Arizona came out on top, on the road even, in the highest scoring game of the the 2023 season, so far.

Diamondbacks Outlast Braves

It’s probably a good thing this game ended when it did. Both teams were gassed as the game came to a close.

Walker Leads the Way

Christian Walker hit two home runs in Atlanta to help lead the Diamondbacks over the Braves in a 16-13 slugfest.

It was THAT kind of game

Corbin Carroll just reached third base safely...on a strikeout. pic.twitter.com/PHcxONNKv6 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 18, 2023

MLB Now Producing, Distributing Diamondbacks Games

No agreement could be reached between Arizona and Bally Sports. MLB is now handling all of Arizona’s broadcast needs until a new solution can be reached.

Merrill Kelly to Make Another Rehab Start

Merrill Kelly continues his cautious path back to the mound. The workhorse righty will make another rehab start to prepare to help Arizona attempt to stay in playoff contention. Josh Rojas is also nearing a return from the IL.

Other Baseball News

