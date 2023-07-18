Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #95: 7/18 @ Braves

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BRAVES Geraldo Perdomo - SS Ronald Acuna - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Ozzie Albies - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Austin Riley - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Matt Olson - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Sean Murphy - C Dominic Canzone - DH Marcell Ozuna - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Michael Harris - CF Carson Kelly - C Orlando Arcia - SS Alek Thomas - CF Sam Hilliard - LF Zach Davies - RHP Bryce Elder - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled RHP Luis Frías from Triple-A Reno.

from Triple-A Reno. Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the Paternity List.

Seems to be the time of year for it. Just last week, we had Tyler Gilbert off the roster for a few days, for exactly the same reason. Now it’s the Sheriff’s time to go and attend the delivery of a Sheriff Jr. or Sheriffette. Congrats to him and the mother, hope it all goes well.

This should be a “Ranking the power rankings” Gameday Thread, being the first day of the week, but we’re missing a number of updates. MLB, Yahoo and ESPN all appear to be skipping this time, probably due to them having done an update late last week, before the second half got under way. Of the two which did issue a new set of rankings, USA Today has us holding steady at #6, but CBS Sports send the D-backs plummeting down six places to #13, noting that the team has lost eight of its last ten games. Hopefully, Arizona will be able to right the ship and turn things around this week against the Braves and Reds. But it’s not going to be easy, even if the Reds are likely struggling as much as us.

Normal service for Power Rankings will be resumed next week. For now, worth remembering that today’s game will no longer be available on Bally Sports, due the termination of the agreement between them and the team. I’ll copy and paste Jack’s comment from our article discussing the change, with a list of the channels where you might be able to find the game. Good luck with that!