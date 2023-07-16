Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #94: 7/16 @ Blue Jays

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BLUE JAYS Ketel Marte - 2B George Springer - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Evan Longoria - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Corbin Carroll - CF Danny Jansen - C Carson Kelly - C Alejandro Kirk - DH Nick Ahmed - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Tommy Henry - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

As threatened, I will be brief. This is a case where the 4-day holiday seems to have worked against the Diamondbacks, which all aspects of their games seeming sluggish and lackluster coming out of the break. Losing a series on the road to another wild-card team (especially one with a winning record in baseball's toughest division) is hardly the calamity some make it out to be, but these two games have not been a good advertisement for D-backs baseball. Sloppy defense and baserunning blunders have played a role, as well as a lack of plate discipline. Just three walks compared to 19 strikeouts for Arizona. Changing all that up will be key, and getting momentum back will help before the next stop on what seems certain to be the toughest road-trip of the season.