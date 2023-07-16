Snake Bytes: 7/16 Sacrebleu!

Team News



Diamondbacks’ funk continues with loss to Blue Jays

“I think when you’re looking at the full body of work over the past two days everything seems to be compounding itself,” Lovullo said.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/07/15/diamondbacks-blue-jays-pitching-matchup-saturday-game-toronto/70408193007/



Zac Gallen, D-backs fall flat in 2nd consecutive loss to Blue Jays

https://arizonasports.com/story/3528279/zac-gallen-d-backs-fall-flat-in-2nd-consecutive-loss-to-blue-jays/



D-backs Offense, Bullpen Struggle Again in Loss to Blue Jays

The Diamondbacks slump continued in a 5-2 loss to he Blue Jays this afternoon. It’s the seventh time in their last 13 games the D-backs have scored two runs or less. They’ve averaged 2.8 runs a game in this stretch, going 4-9 in the process.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/d-backs-offense-bullpen-struggle-again-in-loss-to-blue-jays



Baserunning will be key as D-backs look for more production

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-baserunning-untapped-strength-loss-to-blue-jays



D-Backs’ Carroll third in first-half MVP race by MLB.com

https://arizonasports.com/story/3528269/d-backs-carroll-third-in-first-half-mvp-race-by-mlb-com/



D-backs’ Merrill Kelly trending in right direction from blood clot, set for sim game

https://arizonasports.com/story/3528214/d-backs-merrill-kelly-trending-in-right-direction-from-blood-clot-set-for-sim-game/



Other Baseball



Machado reaches 300-homer mark with epic 2nd-deck blast

https://www.mlb.com/news/manny-machado-slugs-career-home-run-no-300-against-phillies



Chicago Cubs Outfielder On Pace to Do Something That Hasn’t Been Done in Nearly 100 Years of Franchise History

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/history/chicago-cubs-cody-bellinger-on-pace-to-do-something-that-hasnt-been-done-in-nearly-100-years-of-franchise-history



10 potential trade chips on the rise — and where they could land

https://www.mlb.com/news/potential-2023-trade-candidates-with-rising-stock



New York Mets Must Sell at Trade Deadline

https://www.si.com/mlb/mets/news/new-york-mets-must-sell-at-trade-deadline



Reds Have Shown Interest In White Sox’s Starters

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/07/reds-have-shown-interest-in-white-soxs-starters.html



Angels Will Reportedly Consider Shohei Ohtani Trade Offers; Deal Seen As Unlikely

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/07/angels-will-reportedly-consider-shohei-ohtani-trade-offers-deal-seen-as-unlikely.html



Anything Goes



With yesterday’s appearance, Chafin has tied Brad Ziegler’s franchise mark for games pitched with 377. He will either break it today, or Tuesday or Wednesday in Atlanta.



This day in history:

In 1918, the Russian Royal Family the Romanov’s were executed. The first ataomic bomb test was in 1945. Existence of Water Gate tapes revealed in 1973.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/july-16



This day in baseball:

1936: The Reds call off their game with the Dodgers because of intense heat.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/July_16

Women were once warned of bicycle face disease.

In the 19th century, experts warned women of the disease called bicycle face, or getting stuck with the faces they made while riding a bike.



* eyeroll * Just like how they thought women’s uteruses would fly out if a train went over 50mph...



Baseball fans eat enough hotdogs to stretch from Illinois to Los Angeles.

Hotdogs are a signature baseball snack. During MLB season, about 25,500,000 hotdogs and 5,508,900 sausages are sold every year. Lined up end to end, the hotdogs are enough to stretch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

