Snake Bytes 7/15: Trouble in Toronto

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 2, Toronto 7

Despite some sloppy fielding and base running, the Diamondbacks found themselves right in the thick of things, until the bullpen took over.

Guerrero Extends Derby Hitting to Lead Toronto

In his first at-bat following the Home Run Derby, Vlad Guerrero Jr. crushed a slider from Ryne Nelson which backed up over the plate. Pretty sure whatever landed deep in the left field bleachers is lop-sided now.

Sloppiness and Bullpen Cost Snakes

For whatever reason, the Arizona Diamondbacks looked more like a team in dire need of a break rather than a team that just finished one.

Late Bullpen Collapse Leads to Arizona Loss

Arizona may not be able to land the sort of starter the team would like in order to make a deep playoff run, but there is little excuse for the team to not be able to upgrade the bullpen before the stretch run. They are going to need to if they want to avoid more nights like this.

Welcome “home” Gabriel Moreno

Home run, Gabriel Moreno.



The #BlueJays' former No. 1 prospect, who headlined the Daulton Varsho trade, ties it up. pic.twitter.com/nHPzKmCbB1 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 15, 2023

BLUE JAYS, YOU OF ALL PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW:



DO. NOT. RUN. ON. GABI. pic.twitter.com/gb05qeLZZc — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 14, 2023

Other Baseball News

10 Big Trade Chips Heading Into the Deadline

Two Cardinals find themselves listed as good fits for the Diamondbacks, though it seems unlikely that either will find a home in AZ in 2023.

Angels Will Consider Ohtani Deals

The Los Angeles Angels must just want a ton of extra publicity over the next few weeks. The second team from LA has announced they will entertain offers for one of their two generational talents. There is no expectation that anyone will actually meet the cost.

Ohtani Leaves Game Early

Besides, Ohtani, for the third straight game, departed a start early due to pain in his finger.

Kershaw Undergoes MRI, Aiming for August Return

Take your time, Clayton. No reason to rush back now that the Dodgers have leap-frogged the Diamondbacks. Feel free to take until the playoffs start before coming back.