Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 15

Welcome back!

By the time you read this, I will be secluded in White Mountains, far from the burdens of modern civilization and 118 degree temperatures. It shall be wonderful. So, in other words, behave.

Anyway, last week, I put you in charge of coming up with new, triggered promotions (like five runs = tacos). Ton of great entries this week, but there is only room on the podium for three winners. Coming in with three recs, NikT77 takes third!

(in extreme George Takei voice) Ohhhhhhhhhhh myyyyyyyyyyyyyy

In second place, with four recs, Diamondhacks!

If this promotion were real, I’d have two Black + Decker Mini Tool Sets. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s strange that it’s happened twice

And taking home the top spot in our competition this week, kilnborn with 5 recs!

Standings Players Score Players Score Spencer O'Gara 6 Jack Sommers 5 Kilnborn 5 Diamondhacks 4 gzimmerm 4 NikT77 3

Three new names join the leaderboard and everyone is right there together. Who will join them next week? Only one way to find out!

As far as I know, there are no plans to rebrand the Diamondbacks. But if there were, what would you rename the team? Go!