Game #92: Arizona 2, Toronto 7, Rough Second Start

The Diamondbacks headed north of the border to kick off the second half of the season. They sent rookie, Ryne Nelson to the mound to face off against José Berríos. The Diamondbacks came into play this evening trying to keep from falling any further behind the NL West leading Dodgers. The Blue Jays entered the evening on the cusp of being a competitive team but looking at quite the adversity to make up lost ground. Many are believing that the next few days may determine Toronto’s stance at the trade deadline and for the rest of the season.

Despite the lop-sided score that went against the Snakes, the game actually featured quite a bit to like. It also featured just about all that could be asked for from a meeting between the two teams that made arguably the biggest trade of the offseason.

Those who enjoy watching a prolific bat were given the opportunity to see Vladdy Jr. get to work. In his first at-bat since winning the Home Run Derby over the weekend, Guerrero tattooed a breaking ball down and in that caught entirely too much plate. Nelson’s reaction was instantaneous. He knew he messed up. Vladdy trotted the bases to the electric reaction of the crowd. Toronto then manufactured another run, scoring on what was essentially a sacrifice-induced double play that scored Matt Chapman.

The fourth inning saw the Diamondbacks finally break through against Berríos and the Blue Jays. Marte continued to come through for AZ this season by doubling to lead off the inning. He moved over on a sacrifice to Guerrero and then came home when Berríos uncorked a wild pitch.

The fans were then treated to a bit of a showcase of what the Blue Jays traded away when Gabriel Moreno went deep in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at two. Then, the wheels fell off for Arizona. Austin Adams came in to pitch the bottom of the seventh inning. He faced seven batters. Four scored and there were still only two outs when he departed. Five total runs scored in the inning. It was all over from that point, with both teams rather quietly fading into the night.

From the perspective of a general fan of the game, the game was pretty packed with performances to note. Guerrero showed off his bat and his power. Corbin Carroll was again a bit of a sparkplug, contributing a pair of hits and having a key sacrifice. Fans evaluating the big trade got to see Varsho make use of his legs to make things happen in the second and to also be reminded that he plays some might slick defense in the outfield, including throwing out Evan Longoria at second when the Snakes’ third baseman unwisely tried to take two. The Diamondbacks received a big fly from Moreno and another knock from Gurriel Jr. All-in-all, there was plenty to admire watching the various members of the trade go to work. Arizona also received another capable outing from Nelson, the right-hander going 5 2⁄ 3 innings and surrendering only two runs and of which only one was an earned run.

Showing up big: Gabriel Moreno +19.9%

Choking bigger: Austin Adams -27.6%

The Diamondbacks will try to right the ship when they play game two of the series tomorrow. Zac Gallen will pitching for Arizona, looking to get right on the road. Toronto will be responding by sending Kevin Gausman to the mound. First pitch is slated for 12:07 MST.