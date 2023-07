Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2024 schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ exciting 2024 schedule was announced today and features American League visits from the New York Yankees (April 1-3), Los Angeles Angels (June 11-13), Chicago White Sox (June 14-16), Toronto Blue Jays (July 12-14) and Texas Rangers (September 10-11), as baseball’s expanded schedule brings Interleague opponents to Chase Field more often.

The D-backs’ 2024 campaign features a season-opening home series against the Colorado Rockies (March 28-31) to kick off an action-packed April and early May at Chase Field with the New York Yankees (April 1-3), St. Louis Cardinals (April 12-14), Chicago Cubs (April 15-17), Los Angeles Dodgers (April 29-May 1) and San Diego Padres (May 3-5).

The D-backs’ home holiday weekends include Father’s Day Weekend against the Chicago White Sox (June 14-16) and Labor Day Weekend vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers (August 30-September 2).

The D-backs will wrap up their season at home against the San Francisco Giants (Sept. 23-25) and San Diego Padres (Sept. 27-29).