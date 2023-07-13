Snake Bytes 7/13: Get Back To Work!

Diamondbacks News:

[SI] Can the Diamondbacks stave off regression?

To date they are 52-39, in a virtual tie for first place in the NL West with the 51-38 Dodgers, and behind by just .002 percentage points (.573 vs .571). Their current position in the National League playoff race therefore is still that of a Wild Card team. They’re a half game behind the Marlins in the second wild card spot and are just 3.0 games clear of the Phillies and Brewers from dropping out of a playoff position. Full Standings page

[AZS] Christian Walker among those staying grounded

“The science of grounding is harnessing the earth’s energy,” Walker explains.

Some 10 minutes after Walker starts his session, barefooted pitcher Kyle Nelson passes with a quick hello while taking his own pregame walk to feel the grass between his toes. Ahmed does it, too, while Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman removed his shoes for a walk at Oracle Park during Chicago’s June visit.

[SI] Corbin Carroll spends all-star break hanging out at his old little league

That’s the kind of stuff you like to hear about, right there. Good on Carroll for not only impacting the community that he currently plays in, but also the community that he grew up in.

[AZS] D-backs reinstate Tyler Gilbert, option Carlos Vargas

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the paternity list on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

[TTFBaseball] Arizona Diamondbacks; First half report card

Perhaps the most glaring downfall occurred on July 5. In a game against the Mets in Chase Field, the Diamondbacks held a 1-0 lead into the ninth, Chafin allowed a game-tying homer to Francisco Alvarez and then a game-winning triple to Mark Canha. The result was a loss which demonstrated the imperative to close out games.

Until the back end of the bullpen can do just that, the Diamondback will likely struggle to keep pace with Dodgers and Giants.

[VS] Zac Gallen: cause for concern?

At the end of April, his WHIP sat at an unbelievable 0.61. He’s led the Cy Young odds for pretty much the entire season so far.

However, Zac’s recent starts have been a bit uncharacteristic of his usual abilities. Since his 28-inning scoreless streak ended in the first inning of a May 2nd matchup with the Texas Rangers, Gallen has only had one scoreless appearance.

Baseball News:

[MLBTR] Mozeliak: Cardinals’ deadline focus will be on 2024 club

Mozeliak says that the club won’t be “waving the white flag” but admits that “all decisions or all moves we do really will try to set us up for next year.” He goes on to say that they won’t just give players away but that they “want to get some return that’s going to help us for 2024 and that’s going to be, really, our focus as we enter the trading period.” He also admitted that there’s not really such a thing as a player who’s “untouchable” because anything can happen, but also states that “The fact is we hope we can keep our core together and then, you know, supplement it properly.”

[AZC] Why so few Arizona high school baseball players were taken in the MLB draft

Only two Arizona high school baseball players were chosen in this year’s MLB Draft, and those came in the 13th and 20th rounds — Chandler Hamilton two-way player Josh Tiedemann (Yankees, 402nd pick) and Chandler Basha left-hander Justin Chambers (Brewers, 602nd pick).

[MLB] MLB to play 2024 regular-season games in 4 international countries

• Seoul Series: Dodgers vs. Padres, March 20-21 (MLB season opener)

• Mexico City Series: Astros vs. Rockies, April 27-28

• London Series: Mets vs. Phillies, June 8-9

• Dominican Republic Series: Red Sox vs. Rays, March 9-10 (Spring Training)