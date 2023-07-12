 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Bytes 7/12: Oh Crap, I Overslept Edition

Stay up too late to watch the ASG and miss waking up in time to post Snake Bytes - oops!

By James Attwood
/ new
93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Quartet of First-Timers Enjoy All-Star Experience
All four members of the All-Star team from the Diamondbacks were first-timers. The quartet made the most out of enjoying their time in the sun.

D-backs All-Star Moments
Mic’d up Carroll and Gurriel’s near-homer included.

Diamondbacks Adding Power Arms
Day three of the draft saw a number of college bullpen arms added.

Other Baseball News

Surprise Homer Lifts NL to Victory
Elias Díaz’s surprise home run with a runner on second in the eighth inning lifted the senior circuit over the American League in this year’s summer classic.

An Interesting Snapshot of the Draft

Who Has Been Hurt, Helped by Restricting the Shift
The sample sizes are beginning to grow. How has limiting shifts been felt?

What to do with First Round Catchers
Kyle Teel was not the only catcher taken early in this year’s draft.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...