Snake Bytes 7/12: Oh Crap, I Overslept Edition

Diamondbacks News
Diamondbacks Quartet of First-Timers Enjoy All-Star Experience
All four members of the All-Star team from the Diamondbacks were first-timers. The quartet made the most out of enjoying their time in the sun.
D-backs All-Star Moments
Mic’d up Carroll and Gurriel’s near-homer included.
Diamondbacks Adding Power Arms
Day three of the draft saw a number of college bullpen arms added.
Other Baseball News
Surprise Homer Lifts NL to Victory
Elias Díaz’s surprise home run with a runner on second in the eighth inning lifted the senior circuit over the American League in this year’s summer classic.
An Interesting Snapshot of the Draft
How many players per position each MLB team drafted pic.twitter.com/Adfig5ORON— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) July 12, 2023
Who Has Been Hurt, Helped by Restricting the Shift
The sample sizes are beginning to grow. How has limiting shifts been felt?
What to do with First Round Catchers
Kyle Teel was not the only catcher taken early in this year’s draft.
Loading comments...