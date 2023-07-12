Snake Bytes 7/12: Oh Crap, I Overslept Edition

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Quartet of First-Timers Enjoy All-Star Experience

All four members of the All-Star team from the Diamondbacks were first-timers. The quartet made the most out of enjoying their time in the sun.

D-backs All-Star Moments

Mic’d up Carroll and Gurriel’s near-homer included.

Diamondbacks Adding Power Arms

Day three of the draft saw a number of college bullpen arms added.

Other Baseball News

Surprise Homer Lifts NL to Victory

Elias Díaz’s surprise home run with a runner on second in the eighth inning lifted the senior circuit over the American League in this year’s summer classic.

An Interesting Snapshot of the Draft

How many players per position each MLB team drafted pic.twitter.com/Adfig5ORON — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) July 12, 2023

Who Has Been Hurt, Helped by Restricting the Shift

The sample sizes are beginning to grow. How has limiting shifts been felt?

What to do with First Round Catchers

Kyle Teel was not the only catcher taken early in this year’s draft.