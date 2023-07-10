2023 MLB Home-run Derby Gameday Thread

Eight players will be taking part in this year’s Home-Run Derby, which kicks off at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. at 5 p.m. Arizona time. You can watch it on ESPN or related apps. The first-round matchups are as follows, with seedings determined by the number of home-runs each player hit through July 4. The higher seed will always hit second.

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

The format is now purely time-based. Each player in the first round and semi-final will have three minutes to go deep as often as they can. In the final, the time allowed is reduced to two minutes. However, each contestant receives 30 seconds of bonus time after the regulation time expires, and can earn an additional 30 seconds of bonus time if they hit at least two home runs that equal or exceed 440 ft during regulation. Each contestant is entitled to one 45-second timeout in each regulation period. Any ties will be broken by 60 seconds of overtime. If a tie remains, the contestants will engage in successive three-swing swing-offs until there is a winner..

Unsurprisingly, you can bet on the contest itself, as well as a variety of other things. Here are some odds for you to ponder, courtesy of BetOnline.ag. Pete Alonso, who will be going for his third victory, is the favorite, but who would get your SnakePit dollars?

2023 Home Run Derby - Odds to Win

Pete Alonso 13/4 (+325)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 7/2 (+350)

Julio Rodriguez 21/4 (+525)

Adolis Garcia 6/1 (+600)

Luis Robert Jr. 6/1 (+600)

Mookie Betts 8/1 (+800)

Randy Arozarena 8/1 (+800)

Adley Rutchsman 11/1 (+1100)

Player to Hit Longest Home Run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +250 (5/2)

Pete Alonso +300 (3/1)

Luis Robert Jr. +350 (7/2)

Julio Rodriguez +600 (6/1)

Adolis Garcia +800 (8/1)

Randy Arozarena +850 (17/2)

Mookie Betts +2000 (20/1)

Adley Rutchsman +2200 (22/1)

Longest Home Run

Over/Under 488.5 feet

Total Distance - All Home Runs

Over/Under 22.5 miles

Total Home Runs Hit

Over/Under 275.5

Total Home Runs Hit - Round 1