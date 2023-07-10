Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 Draft Thread, Day 2

This will be an open thread as we chew over the selections made in rounds three through ten in the 2023 MLB draft. There will also be a short compensation round between the fourth and fifth for teams who lost qualifying free agents last winter. Things kick off at 11 am Arizona time, and you can follow along through a live stream on MLB.com. There will be one minute between picks, so expect each round to take about half an hour. Arizona will be picking 10th in the third round, then 11th in the fourth and subsequent rounds

Per Jonathan Mayo, the players remaining available include 38 of the Top 100 prospects and seven of the top 50. “It’s a group that is topped by a solid college bat and several projectable high school pitchers,” says Mayo. We’ll see what direction the D-backs decide to go with their selections. I’ll pop in over the course of the day to update this with information on the team’s picks. But I’ve got the day off, so won’t actually be at my desk, and therefore you should expect a non-instantaneous reaction. :)