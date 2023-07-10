Meme Monday 7/10: Take A Break

Friends, it’s the All Star Break. YAY! The Diamondbacks could certainly use a few days off, especially Corbin Carroll who scared the crap out of all of us a few times in the past week or 2. According to the roster...*checks notes...Corbin Carroll will be STARTING in the ASG. Not ideal for me after watching him NOT REST after that bad swing and grimace. What can you do? The kid wants to play and he earned it. Aside from CC, we have Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Zac Gallen, and Geraldo (He Ain’t Ready) Perdomo representing the D-backs in Seattle. Praise be and praise tha memes. Enjoy.

