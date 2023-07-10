Snake Bytes, 7/10: Troy Story

Recaps

[Arizona Sports] D-backs struggle with runners on in loss to Pirates, enter All-Star break - Arizona finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. “We’ve had a lot of success doing it, and I think the thing that kind of shocks you and pushes you back when guys who have done it at a very high clip don’t do it,” Lovullo said. “But it’s part of the game, we’re going to learn from it and keep pushing forward. We had some opportunities with runners on third base and less than two outs, just didn’t execute... We’ve had a tremendous first half, but I’ll tell you what, we’re just starting the race. We can’t rest on anything. I want them to get grounded, have a good four-day break and then get charged up for the second half. That’s probably where most of my thoughts would go.”

[SI] D-backs Surrender 1st Place in Loss to Pirates - Davies said he felt like he was headed in the right direction, but was frustrated by a couple of pitches and couple of at bats, including the pitch to Choi. Still, after a very rough period he's not put together a three start stretch where he's given up just seven total runs in 18 innings, giving him something to build off of for the second half. "I think [these 3 starts] are confidence builders that shows me one pitch here one pitch there will change the game as opposed to searching for a lot of stuff. So fresh start after the break, sort of take it that way. I'm going to try to have the best second half that I can and help this team get to the playoffs"

[AZ Central] Diamondbacks end season's first half with loss to Pirates - Arizona had just four hits for the game. The struggles over the final week of the first half led to some questions about the All-Star break coming at a good time. "I think we can still improve in some areas and not let up. I felt like maybe we might have let up the past week or so," Thomas said. "I don't think we were playing our brand of baseball. So I think once we come back, get back to that and you know, ride this thing out and continue to play good baseball."

Team news

[AZ Central] Diamondbacks take 3 on first day - The Diamondbacks selected Stanford infielder Tommy Troy with the 12th overall pick as the club went with a position player at the top of the draft for the sixth time in the past seven years. Troy hit .394/.478/.699 with 17 homers and 17 steals in 293 plate appearances as he helped Stanford advance to the College World Series for the third consecutive year. He also performed well on the prestigious Cape Cod League last summer. Troy is said to have a compact right-handed swing that allows him to generate loads of loud contact and not much swing and miss. He is not prone to expanding the strike zone.

[SI] D-backs Enamored With Tommy Troy’s Hit Tool and Makeup - After rarely walking his freshman and sophomore year at Stanford, he drew 35 walks in his junior year to push his on-base percentage up to .478. "I studied the game a lot. I knew I needed to make some adjustments with my approach, and a couple mechanical things. It just boiled down to knowing where in the zone I do the most damage in. So being a little bit more selective going into the season allowed me to walk a little bit more and take advantage of pitches I know I can do damage on." With the combination of a strong hit tool and at least average game power in the future, Troy has the tools to be a regular big league infielder. The question will be what position he’ll play long term. He played primarily third base with Stanford this year, but would like to test himself at shortstop.

[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks take INF Gino Groover with 2nd-round pick - Groover made All-ACC third team this past season with a .976 OPS and 13 home runs in 57 games for the Wolf Pack. He consistently produced offensively, reaching base safely in 55 games and racking up a 13-game hitting streak. He bats right-handed. Defensively, he played 56 games at third base and one at first base. NC State made the NCAA Tournament, and Groover went 4-for-12 with two home runs in three regional games.

[Clemson Sports Talk] Clemson's Caden Grice Selected by the D-backs - The junior left-hander and first baseman from Greer, SC, has showcased remarkable talent both on the mound and at the plate, earning recognition as the winner of the prestigious John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award. With a 3.35 ERA, he effectively stifled opposing batters, holding them to a .196 batting average. Grice's dominant presence resulted in an impressive 101 strikeouts against 33 walks in 14 starts on the mound. As a first baseman and hitter, he showcased his versatility and power at the plate. Grice's batting average of .307 and slugging percentage of .618 demonstrate his ability to make solid contact and drive the ball with authority. Grice finished the 2022 season with 18 home runs, 15 doubles, a triple, and 68 RBIs.

And, elsewhere...

[MLB.com] Pirates make LSU ace Paul Skenes No. 1 overall pick - Skenes is regarded as the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg in 2009 -- the most-hyped college pitching prospect ever. The electric stuff Skenes showcased at LSU is reminiscent of Strasburg at San Diego State: Like Strasburg, Skenes has an overpowering triple-digit fastball and a wipeout breaking pitch, his slider. The 6-foot-6 21-year-old just completed one of the most dominant college seasons of all time for the Tigers. Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and led all of NCAA Division 1 with 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings -- more than 50 strikeouts over the next-closest pitcher.

[SI] Rob Manfred Got Booed Mercilessly at the MLB Draft, and Fans Had Jokes - As the commissioner of MLB, Rob Manfred often finds himself as an unpopular figure among the baseball-viewing public. So with a high-profile, public event in the 2023 MLB draft taking place on Sunday, the opportunity was set for fans to make their voices heard. And pick after pick, that’s exactly what they did. As Manfred took the stage throughout Sunday’s first round, fans on hand at Lumen Field in Seattle let the boo birds rain down, making it quite clear how they felt about him throughout the night. The 64-year-old—who’s held the position since 2015—seemed unfazed by the not-so-warm reception, maintaining his focus on the task at hand.

[Yahoo] Tanking in baseball is over — but not because the draft lottery killed it - The strain of intentionally anti-competitive behavior that afflicts MLB today is so much more complicated than simple tanking. It stems from understanding the probabilities, the risks associated with going all-in on any given year. From being able to see a lost season coming, not bothering to try to change the outcome and instead focusing on a future that might or might not come to fruition. It’s because wins mean less to the bottom line than ever, money can insulate you from caring about whom you hurt, and the carrot was always supposed to be the competitive spirit anyway.