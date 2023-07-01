Snake Bytes: Loud Homer Display in SoCal

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 6, Los Angeles (A) 2

Tommy Henry spent the night dealing on the mound while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Evan Longoria muscled up in support.

Henry Continues Growth with Stellar Outing

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking forward to many more nights like Friday’s out of their rookie left-hander.

Henry, Diamondbacks Survive Ohtani, Angles

Shohei Ohtani’s home run is going to be replayed for years to come, but it still only counted for one run, unlike Gurriel’s grand blast.



Yeah, that shot would have left Yosemite

This went an estimated 493 feet.



Every day we think Shohei Ohtani can’t get any better. And every day he does. pic.twitter.com/tiSW9sCTOw — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 1, 2023

Gurriel’s Granny Supports Homed-In Henry

Tommy Henry spent most of his night in complete control of the Angels, striking out eight in 5 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. supported him with a grand slam in the second inning, giving Henry a comfortable cushion from which to work.

This one might not have left every park, but it was worth plenty anyway

Lourdes Gurriel is now 19-for-43 with 6 Grand Slams with the bases loaded. pic.twitter.com/xROxFxkLLL — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) July 1, 2023

Fletcher vs Fletcher After Dad’s Passing

Friday night marked the first time David and Dominic Fletcher got to play against each other since the family broke into the Majors. It came at a stadium where they had watched plenty of games while growing up while going to games with their father. Unfortunately, their father was unable to see the event, as he passed away suddenly at the age of 60 earlier in June.

Lefty Ketel Marte Is Performing Better than Ever

Ketel Marte’s development has been integral to the success of the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks Sign Nabil Crismatt to Minor League Contract

Former San Diego Padre and free agent reliever Nabil Crismatt has signed with the Diamondbacks. Crismatt announced the signing on Instagram. According to the transactions log at MLB.com, it’s a minor league pact. Crismatt will join the Aces in Triple-A Reno.

Other Baseball News

Franco, Carroll Lead Bonus Pool Recipients

Wander Franco and Corbin Carroll are on track to be first and second in the allotment of the $50 million pre-arbitration bonius pool. Arizona shortstop Geraldo Perdomo also ranks sixth in projected allotment.

Bobby Bonilla Day 2023

Today, 59-year-old Bobby Bonilla will collect a check for $1,193,248.20 from the New York Mets, as he has and will every July 1 from 2011 through 2035.

Texas Rangers Acquire Aroldis Chapman

The Rangers struck early in acquiring themselves a solid reliever to bolster their post-season aspirations. The Rangers sent left-hander Cole Ragans and rookie ball outfielder Roni Cabrera to Kansas City in return. The cost paid at this point does not bode well for Arizona’s desire to add a reliever before the deadline.

Having Career Year, Marcus Stroman May Be Available

Chicago Cubs’ starter Marcus Stroman is having a stellar season. Given the current state of Chicago’s north-siders, there is a very good chance he will be available at the deadline, and that the cost to acquire him from Chicago could drastically improve the Chicago organization moving forward and starting as early as 2024.

Ohtani Might Run Away with this Season’s AL MVP