SnakeBytes 6/9: Up in smoke

Diamondbacks News

With the unexpected day off, there isn’t much news on the Diamondbacks front, but here are a few to pair with your morning coffee

(SI.com) Breaking Down the Changes to the Top 30 Prospects List

With the midseason update of the Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects List now released, this piece will cover projections for graduated prospects and a brief summary on prospects entering the list.

(AZCentral) How a meeting with Torey Lovullo helped Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas break his slump

On the morning of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ series finale against the Atlanta Braves last week, Torey Lovullo asked Josh Rojas to come into his office. Wanted to talk to him. The Diamondbacks’ hitting coaches had spent the previous month working with Rojas on tweaks to his mechanics, trying to break him out of a miserable slump. Lovullo saw something else. Something mental.

MLB News

(The Athletic) New rules, old problems: Why MLB strikeouts are still soaring, with no end in sight

Last season, position players struck out more than twice as many times as they did in 1983, continuing a steady trend upwards. They struck out 40 percent more often than they did in 2003. They struck out 20 percent more than they did 10 years ago. That’s a long march towards little contact.

(ESPN) Nevada Senate yet to vote on proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Senate adjourned Thursday without voting on a financing bill for a proposed $1.5 billion Las Vegas Strip stadium for the Oakland Athletics, extending the special legislative session into the next week amid negotiations over whether to contribute $380 million in public funding to the project.

(Yahoo! Sports) Elly De La Cruz obliterates hardest hit Reds ball in years for first MLB home run

It [the home run] also continued De La Cruz’s early assault on the Reds record book. Per Statcast, the 458-foot home run left his bat traveling 114.8 mph. That makes it the hardest hit ball by a Reds player since 2019 and the fourth-hardest hit by a Red since Statcast began tracking exit velocity in 2015.