Snake Bytes 6/8: View From The Top

Diamondbacks News:

[AZC] Marte leads Diamondbacks past Nationals

“From an offensive standpoint, that really made a statement,” manager Torey Lovullo said of Marte’s double. “Our dugout felt the impact of that ball. 100 mph-plus line drive into right-center field that was hit and redirected exactly where it was pitched.”

[SI] Zach Davies picks up first win in over a year

Zach Davies was last credited with a win on May 13th of last year against the Cubs. Since that time he made 24 starts without getting the win. He broke that streak tonight, throwing 6.2 strong innings and allowing just two runs in a 6-2 Diamondbacks victory. Davies’ record improved to 1-1 on the season in five starts.

[MLB] Corbin Carroll’s 4 hit game

[AZS] ESPN projects Diamondbacks to have 1 MLB starter, 3 reserves

Ace Zac Gallen was listed as the starter for the National League, while outfielders Corbin Carrol and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., plus right-handed starter Merrill Kelly, were listed as reserves.

[MLBTR] GM: D-backs seek rotation help, power bat at trade deadline

“Certainly pitching,” said Hazen. “We’ve been playing very dramatic baseball lately. We either win it or lose it in the ninth inning, and that’s not a great way for a baseball team to go through life. We’d like it to be 6-0 in the seventh inning and then just ease on through the last six or nine outs of the game. That has not been happening to us, so we’re going to need to address the pitching, for sure. From a starting depth standpoint to get through the last four months of the season and/or to shore up our bullpen. We play good defense. I don’t know that our run-scoring is going to stay at the clip it’s staying at right now, which is going to put more pressure on our pitching staff. I think that’s an area that almost every contender will probably have to address, but it’s certainly one we’re going to need to address.”

[SI] D-backs trade deadline targets part 1: Starting pitching

This is the first in a three part series taking a look at potential trade targets for the Diamondbacks for the upcoming August 1st trade deadline.

At the start of Spring Training General Manager Mike Hazen was asked what would constitute success this year. He answered ”being in the position to be aggressive at the deadline to buy, and play meaningful baseball games in September.”

Baseball News:

[MLBTR] Pirates outright Chris Owings

Pirates utility player Chris Owings has gone unclaimed on waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis, according to the transactions log at MLB.com. The veteran infielder has the right to decline the assignment in favor of minor league free agency; it’s unclear whether he’s done so.

[ESPN] MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires