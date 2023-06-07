Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 2: Can’t spell Washington without a W

Record: 37-25. Pace: 97-65. Change on 2022: +8

[Jim here, with a quick recap until Ben gets back later] The last time Zach Davies won a game, the D-backs starting lineup included Cooper Hummel, Matt Davidson and Seth Beer, while among those following Davies from the bullpen were Noe Ramirez, Ian Kennedy and Mark Melancon. Yeah, it has been a while: April 21st last year, to be specific. That was 24 consecutive winless starts by Davies, easily breaking the previous franchise record of 17, set by Brian Anderson back in 2001-02.

But it’s over now. The D-backs jumped on Patrick Corbin for a three-spot in the first, with a two-run double by Emmanuel Rivera the big blow there. Though the productive hits were hard to come by thereafter, it was enough to get it done. Davies did his job admirably. A two-run third was his only wobble, and he worked 6.2 innings without further damage. Evan Longoria had two RBI, including a welcome insurance run in the seventh, and Corbin Carroll homered late. Austin Adams, Scott McGough and Andrew Chafin kept the lead down the stretch, as the D-backs improved to 12 games over .500. More to come later!