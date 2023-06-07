Snake Bytes 6/7: Diamondbacks Rebut Washington’s Grand Statement

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 10, Washington 5

On Sunday, the Diamondbacks snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by surrendering a grand slam in the closing stages of the game. On Tuesday, Tommy Henry surrendered a grand slam to Stone Garrett in the first inning, putting the Diamondbacks into a three-run hole from the outset. But the Arizona offense came to play on Tuesday and took advantage of a decimated Washington pitching staff. They climbed back into the game in the middle innings and then heaped on extra runs against Washington’s bullpen.

The game started off ugly enough for Arizona. But, by the end of the night, the first-inning woes were nearly forgotten.

Stone Garrett felt it necessary to remind Arizona that he's not bad at crushing lefty pitchers, especially ones without a put away pitch. The former Diamondback took Tommy Henry deep for a grand slam in the first inning. Arizona responded by methodically chipping away, taking the lead back in the fifth. Then the floodgates opened on Arizona scoring, leading to an easy victory.

Arizona's offense jumped all over Washington's pitching early and often, helping the Snakes shrug off surrendering a first inning grand slam.

Christian Walker Talks to Jim Rome

Not going to lie, I didn’t realize Jim Rome was still a thing until I heard about this. Christian Walker talked about a variety of topics, segment links are included for each.

Arizona Injury Updates

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. missed a second straight game with groin tightness. Carson Kelly played his fourth rehab game. Relievers Joe Mantiply and Anthony Misiewicz both pitched in extended spring training Tuesday. Mantiply is working his way back from a right hamstring strain suffered in early May, while Misiewicz injured his right calf a week later.

Carson Kelly splits the gap for two bases



Kelly tallies his first extra-base hit on rehab assignment. @Dbacks | #Aceball pic.twitter.com/VFZKAWP9tr — Reno Aces (@Aces) June 7, 2023

Jake McCarthy

#Dbacks OF Jake McCarthy has 12 SB on the season now in just 93 AB.



That's 1 SB per every 7.75 AB, easily the best rate in all of MLB.



He's also the only player in MLB with 10+ SB in less than 100 AB.



**



Also... a Pavin Smith HR... we rejoice[!]

Other Baseball News

Arraez Swats Two Hits, Raises Average to .401

Luis Arraez is trying to run away with this season’s NL batting title.

Marcus Semien Extends Hit Streak to 25

Marcus Semien is trying to carry the Texas Rangers to the playoffs. The Texas second baseman extended his hitting streak to 25 games when he hit a tie-breaking, bases clearing double in the fourth inning.

Rangers’ Jacob deGrom to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

While Texas is currently receiving great returns on the Marcus Semien contract, things are much bleaker on the pitching front where Jacob deGrom’s body has once again failed him, sending the hurler to needing Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing righty is in his first season of a 5-year/$185 million contract, one that will now see him only pitching for about three years, assuming he has no injuries after returning.

Aaron Judge to IL with Toe Injury

New York plans to place its superstar slugger on the injured list with a contusion and a ligament sprain in his right big toe.

Blue Jays Option Alek Manoah

Something is seriously wrong with Alek Manoah. The budding ace’s performances on the mound have imploded so badly that Toronto felt it necessary to send him all the way back to the Florida Complex League to try and get right again.

Home Field Advantage and Extra Innings

Seriously, why must we have a Manfred Man?

Joey Votto Talks Hitting

Joey Votto talks about hitting.

