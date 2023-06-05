Snake Bytes 6/5: 1 Out Away

Diamondbacks News:

[AZC] Diamondbacks stunned by Braves with 9th inning grand slam

“It was definitely a legit test to see what we were made of, see how we stack up against a team like that, a team that’s been pretty successful over the last few years,” Gallen said.

[AZS] D-backs’ bullpen falters late in rubber match with Braves

The blown save was the D-backs’ 12th of the season, which is tied for third in MLB. When asked if he thinks they will need to acquire another relief pitcher, Lovullo said it is not his decision.

“I don’t know,” Lovullo said. “That’s not my department. I’m sure that if we put ourselves in a position to be buyers over sellers, front office is unbelievable at figuring out what those needs are.”

[USAToday] Diamondbacks a legit contender just two years after losing 110 games

“The way we finished last year,’’ Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall told USA TODAY Sports, “I thought we’d be onto something. But I didn’t think it would happen this year. I thought next year.

[CBS] MLB Power Rankings: Rangers, Diamondbacks look like they’re for real

I had both the Rangers and Diamondbacks missing the playoffs in my preseason predictions. If you gave me one mulligan, I’d take the Rangers in a heartbeat. If you gave me an NL-only mulligan, I’d have to give strong consideration to using it on the Diamondbacks.

Baseball News:

