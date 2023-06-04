Torey Lovullo extended through 2024

The Diamondbacks may have seen their winning streak come to an end at Chase Field tonight, but they are still tied for the lead in the NL West. Manager Torey Lovullo was rewarded for the team's unexpected success, with the late night news this evening, first reported by Steve Gilbert, that he is expected to get a contract extension through the end of 2024. There has been no official announcement by the team, but Nick Piecoro confirmed the report and said an announcement would be made on Sunday.

Lovullo became manager for 2017 season, and is already the franchise's longest tenured manager, this being his seventh season in the job. His overall record is not great, at 446-483, but everything I've heard indicates that he is appreciated within the organization and the players respect him. With the team now on an upswing, keeping stability in the dugout is likely important. I'm actually a bit surprised the contract was only extended by one year. But Lovullo seems happy to operate on a year-to-year basis, as he has done for the past few seasons. That said, he was recently quoted as saying that he wanted to stay in Arizona. “We have a love for this city and a love for this town unlike anyone else. I want to stay here for the rest of my life. I love Arizona, I love this community and I bleed Sedona red,”