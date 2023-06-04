Snake Bytes: 6/4 A Brave New World

Team News



Carroll robs Harris with outstanding catch — yes, again

Corbin Carroll 1000% deserves to be an All-Star: https://t.co/4SLoL8HfgQ pic.twitter.com/DR8pJQ7rfo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 4, 2023

https://www.mlb.com/news/corbin-carroll-robs-michael-harris-ii-with-outstanding-catch

Corbin Carroll dazzles in spite of Diamondbacks’ loss to Braves

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/06/03/arizona-diamondbacks-atlanta-braves-news-updates-pitching-matchup-saturday/70275490007/



D-backs Can’t Break Through Against Spencer Strider in 5-2 Loss

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/d-backs-cant-break-through-against-spencer-strider-in-5-2-loss



Source: Arizona Diamondbacks to extend manager Torey Lovullo through 2024

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/06/03/arizona-diamondbacks-torey-lovullo-contract-extension-2024-one-year/70285996007/

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo: ‘I want to stay here for the rest of my life’

https://arizonasports.com/story/3525114/d-backs-torey-lovullo-i-want-to-stay-here-for-the-rest-of-my-life/



Carroll’s Rookie Year Could Be Best in D-backs History

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/corbin-carroll-rookie-year-shaping-up-to-be-special



Other Baseball



Yu-Min Lin tosses thirteen K’s

https://www.mlb.com/video/yu-min-lin-tosses-thirteen-k-s

Pirates Designate Chris Owings For Assignment, Select Angel Perdomo

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/06/pirates-designate-chris-owings-for-assignment-select-angel-perdomo.html





Have you ever seen an inning end like this?

The throw looks like a groundball to SS. I wonder how that was scored? 2-6-2? I think I would write E2-6-2 if I was keeping a scorebook.

Just how we drew it up pic.twitter.com/GFVxA3dLnA — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 3, 2023

https://www.mlb.com/news/rangers-record-out-at-home-after-errant-throw-by-catcher



Girl dad Arraez (5-for-5, 5 RBIs) racks up career highs

https://www.mlb.com/news/luis-arraez-tallies-five-hits-five-rbis-in-marlins-win

NCAA Baseball Tournament: 2023 Schedule, Pairings, Results Updated in Real Time

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/baseball/ncaa-baseball-tournament-2023-schedule-pairings-results-updated-in-real-time



Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 363



This day in history:

In 1919 Congress passed the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Wyoming was the first to give women the right to vote in 1890. Operation Dynamo (retreat from Dunkirk) ended in 1940, as the remnants of the British and Allied forces limped their way back to Britain. The Battle of Midway started in 1942.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/june-4



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/June_4



A house fire inspired The Sims.

Will Wight was inspired to create The Sims after suffering a house fire in 1991, where he lost everything. When he had a vision of rebuilding his house, he thought of a game concept where one could create a “virtual dollhouse.”



Handshakes were originally a safety measure.

I have also heard that its to ensure your sword hand is visible (not reaching for your weapon) in the days of mounted Knights and others that carried swords. It was my Grandfather that told me that, so take it as you will.



In 5th century Greece, handshakes were done to make sure that the other person wasn’t carrying a hidden weapon. The hand clasp proved that your hand was empty and shaking it was meant to “shake out” weapons hiding in the sleeve.

