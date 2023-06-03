Snake Bytes 6/3: Gone Streaking

Diamondbacks News

Atlanta 2, Arizona 3

Merrill Kelly did Merrill Kelly type things. The offense found the timely hits for a change, and the bullpen, while shaky, got the job done. The win over the Atlanta Braves is Arizona’s sixth in a row, leaving them with a share of the NL West lead.

Rejuvenated Diamondbacks Continue Winning Ways

The Arizona Diamondbacks seem to really enjoy the home cooking.

Kelly Outduels Morton

The game was a pitching duel on Thursday as the Diamondbacks eked out another one-run win on the season, extending their current winning streak to six games.

Watching Carroll fly is so much fun

The best rookie in the National League is also the fastest rookie in the National League.

Other Baseball News

Ohtani, Tucker Having Fun

Even when losing, Shohei Ohtani manages to bring smiles to the game.

Chris Bassit in a Hurry

Chris Bassitt had someplace else to be on Thursday. After a lengthy rain delay, the right-hander was lifted from the game, after holding his former team to no runs on three hits. The only advice from his skipper when the move was made, “Go be a dad.” With that, Bassitt left the mound and made haste via private jet back to Toronto to welcome his second daughter into the world.

Balls are Flying Out of the Yard Again

MLB really needs to stop mucking about and create a truly standardized ball with extreme tolerances. They also need to start providing transparency, instead of taking active measures to prevent investigation and healthy scrutiny of the ball.

Hitters Losing the Longer Plate Appearance Battles

There is so much going on here it is difficult to suss out what exactly is noise and what is making an impact. However, one things seems to be clear, plate appearances that hit the seven pitch mark begin to lean very heavily in favour of the pitcher.