Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 9

And welcome back! Full disclosure, I am writing this on my phone from the security line at Phoenix Fan Fusion, so apologies in advance for any inaccuracies.

Last week, I asked you to come up with a new betting line featuring our Diamondbacks. Only three comments got recs this week, and two of them were a tie, so in second place we have Jack Sommers with 2 recs!

Hmmmmm piggybacking on another player’s success seems fishy to me, but I’ll allow it.

And in first place we have Spencer O’gara and MrRbi17 with 3 recs!

I honestly don’t think I would take either of these bets, sorry to say.

Well the first casualty of me doing this on my phone is I can’t get the standings imbedded in the article. What I can tell you is the standings didn’t change a whole lot, but it did get a lot closer up at the top. Kilnborn retains his top spot with 23 recs, but Jack and Spencer are right behind him with 22 each.

I have something of a tradition here every Fan Fusion. Cosplay is the concept of not just dressing as a character but to some extent embody the character through the day and is an integral part of the Comicon experience. Pick a Diamondback player and tell me what pop culture character they would choose to cosplay. Go!