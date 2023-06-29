Corbin Carroll voted NL All-Star starter

Justice was truly served this afternoon, with the Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll being named one of the three starting outfielders for the National League, in next month’s All-Star Game in Seattle. He’ll join the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. and will become the first D-back outfielder in a starting line-up since all the way back in 2001, when Luis Gonzalez made it (weirdly, Gonzo ended up in center field, a position he never played in the regular season for Arizona). The full NL position players line-up is:

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles

2B: Luis Arraez, Miami

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles

All being well (and the news regarding his early departure from today’s game appears to be good), he will become the 10th D-backs to start in the midsummer classic. The others were:

Ketel Marte - 2019, 2B

Paul Goldschmidt - 2018, DH

Paul Goldschmidt - 2015, 1B

Paul Goldschmidt - 2014, 1B

Curt Schilling - 2002, P

Luis Gonzalez - 2001, CF

Randy Johnson - 2000, P

Jay Bell - 1999, 2B

Matt Williams - 1999, 3B

Corbin will be only 22 at the time of his appearance in Seattle, which will make him easily the youngest D-back to appear in the All-Star Game as a starter. Ketel was aged 25 when he started in 2019. The youngest ever was Justin Upton, who was 21 years and 323 days old when he took part in 2009. Then comes 22-year-old Carroll, and there have been three 23-year-olds to represent Arizona: Byung-Hyun Kim in 2002, Upton again in 2011, and Patrick Corbin in 2012. In terms of starting for the NL, we did have Fernando Tatis Jr. at age 22 two years ago, and Acuña is a positive veteran, having been 21 when he started for the NL in the 2019 All-Star Game.

There’s a chance he might be joined in the starting line-up by Zac Gallen, and there is also the possibility that the likes of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and/or Ketel Marte could join Carroll. The reserve position players and all pitchers, who are selected via player ballot choices and the Commissioner’s Office”. will be announced on Sunday.

The moment a lifelong dream came true for @corbin_carroll. pic.twitter.com/UKURqUtwdm — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 29, 2023

A few other interesting tidbits from the D-backs: