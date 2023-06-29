Snake Bytes 6/29: It Was Good, Then it Was Bad

Diamondbacks News:

[SI] Zach Davies strong outing spoiled by blown save

Davies threw his four seam fastball more than any other pitch, 27 times, but also utilized all five of his pitches, inducing soft contact and kept the hard hitting Rays off balance all game. Of the 19 balls put into play, seven of them had an exit velocity under 75 MPH.

[AZC] D-backs collapse late after Davies’ gem

‘Rise to the occasion,’ it read. The solution: ‘Step up.’

“I saw it and I said, ‘This is the perfect time for it,’” Davies recalled afterward, sitting at a podium inside the Diamondbacks’ press room — a setting reserved for interviews after only the best starting pitching performances. That’s what Davies delivered against the Rays, allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings.

[AZS] Bally Sports to continue coverage

“Diamond Sports Group and the Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to postpone tomorrow’s hearing due to ongoing and positive discussions toward finding a solution,” David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond Sports Group, and Derrick Hall, president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks, said in a statement acquired by Arizona Sports‘ Alex Weiner.

[MLB] How Merril Kelly’s injury affects D-backs

Lovullo said the injury to Kelly is similar to what former D-backs right-hander Ian Kennedy had last year while pitching out of Arizona’s bullpen. Kennedy took some blood-thinning medication and missed two and half weeks.

Every case is different, but if Kelly is back in a somewhat similar timeframe, it will be the best-case scenario for Arizona.

[AZS] Brandon Pfaadt returns to rotation after adjustments in Reno

Brandon Pfaadt (@Dbacks) was nearly untouchable with 7 more strikeouts tonight!



MLB's No. 29 prospect has 23 K's to just 1 BB over his last three starts for the @Aces: pic.twitter.com/wwhrVNm1nR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 25, 2023

Baseball News:

[NYT] Domingo German of Yankees throws 1st perfect game since 2012

[NYP] Steve Cohen now tasked with fixing Met’s mess now that honeymoon is over

“It’s hard to win the World Series,” he said, and that wasn’t meant to be either a wistful acknowledgment or a concession, just a statement of fact. Remember those dueling bona fides: As a fan, of course he sees the talent in the room, and of course he can close his eyes and hope for the 17-3 20-game stretch that can turn the season inside-out.

But the owner also sees harsh realities: If that doesn’t happen (and it probably won’t happen), the Mets need to maximize the Aug. 1 trading deadline as much as possible. They need to get their operation fixed. Cohen will need to make calls, hard ones, about Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter, as well as whether he wants to throw another $400 million at a team that will be, at least in portion, in something of a rebooting — if not a rebuilding — next year.

[SI] Chaos breaks lose in Friars’ Wednesday game & ends with Bob Melvin’s ejected