Snake Bytes 6/28: Statement Victory

Diamondbacks News

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 8

Zac Gallen cruised through five of his six innings of work on Tuesday. The offense helped Gallen survive a 30-pitch four-run second inning. The good version of the Arizona bullpen showed up, without needing to rely on the “reliable” stalwarts. All-in-all, a convincing win for Arizona as they strive to stay ahead of the surging Giants.

Diamondbacks Ride Four Home Runs to Victory

Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker went back-to-back in the first en route to the Snakes taking a 5-0 lead after one. Evan Longoria tagged his former team for a solo shot and Ketel Marte added one of his own.

Diamondbacks Make Statement with Win over Rays

The Diamondbacks faced their stiffest competition of the season on Tuesday night and came away with a victory, providing a glimpse of what a playoff caliber Diamondbacks might look like.

ESPN Metrics Identify Carroll as All-Star Shoe-In

Corbin Carroll is going to remember 2023 the rest of his life.

Other Baseball News

Stolen Bases are on the Rise

Stolen base attempts per team is up 33% over this time in 2022 and indicators are that the gap will be even wider by the end of the season.

Terry Francona Hospitalized

Guardians manager Terry Francona went to the hospital and missed the Guardians’ Tuesday evening tilt. The manager is undergoing precautionary tests regarding an illness.

Ohtani Continues to Put Up Video Game Performances

Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 batters and smashed two home runs in another demonstration of how he is the best player in today’s game.

Acuña’s pair powers Braves to 3rd 5-HR game in June

Ronald Acuña continued his own campaign for NL MVP by helping the NL leading Braves to another impressive victory.

Dylan Crews Checks in at Number One

MLB Pipeline has expanded their draft prospect list to 250 in preparation for the upcoming draft. Dylan Crews currently holds the top slot, a smidgen ahead of teammate Paul Skenes.