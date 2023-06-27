Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #80: 6/25 vs. Rays

Today's Lineups RAYS DIAMONDBACKS Yandy Diaz - 1B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Wander Franco - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Harold Ramirez - DH Corbin Carroll - LF Randy Arozarena - LF Christian Walker - 1B Isaac Paredes - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Manuel Margot - RF Evan Longoria - 3B Taylor Walls - 2B Alek Thomas - CF Christian Bethancourt - C Gabriel Moreno - C Jose Siri - CF Jake McCarthy - RF Taj Bradley - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Roster moves

Recalled RHP Kevin Ginkel from Reno.

from Reno. Recalled RHP Justin Martinez (#63) from Triple-A Reno.

from Triple-A Reno. Placed RHP Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list (right calf inflammation) [retroactive June 25].

on 15-day injured list (right calf inflammation) [retroactive June 25]. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Reno following Sunday’s game.

In what probably counts as among the worst-kept secrets of the season - Justin Martinez will go through “Social Media 1.0.1.” this weekend - 2022 All-Star Joe Mantiply has been optioned to Reno. Makakilo looked in detail at the pitcher earlier today, so I’m going to focus on Martinez. He had a rough start after his promotion to Reno - as in 12 earned runs over his first 4.2 innings, mostly because he walked ELEVEN batters in that time. But his control has dramatically improved since. There’s still an occasional glitch, such as three walks in 1.2 innings on June 18. But over his last 19 games, covering 23.1 innings, he has allowed one earned run and has a K:BB of 30:15. Now, let’s see how it plays in the majors.

On the other hand, the loss of Merrill Kelly is definitely unexpected, but does explain the shuffling around of rotation spots announced earlier. I’m thinking this may mean that Brandon Pfaadt could be recalled to take Kelly’s spot, though with the off-day on Monday, there is some room for adjustment there. Pfaadt has pitched well his last couple of outings for Reno, but there’s a huge gap between his numbers at the major-league level, and what the team has got out of Kelly this season. I’m hoping Kelly’s stay on the IL will be a relatively short one, hopefully just the minimum couple of starts missed, and he’ll be back immediately after the All-Star break.

First vs. first

Although both teams are in their 26th major-league seasons, tonight will only be the twelfth game between the Diamondbacks and the Rays at Chase Field. It has been more than seven years since the last such encounter, in June 2016. But this evening will be the very first time ever they have met, here or in Tampa, while both teams are leading their respective divisions. Here's where the teams were in the standings before the opening games of each series, and the results of the contests. Kinda weird how often the two teams have met in the month of June: the first 12 games were all in there, and by the end of this series, it’ll be 18 of the 25,

May 2019 @ TBR: D-backs 2nd, Rays 1st, Rays 2-1

June 2016 @ ARI: D-backs 4th, Rays 5th, Rays 2-1

August 2013 @ ARI: D-backs 2nd, Rays 2nd, D-backs 2-0

July 2013 @ TBR: D-backs 2nd, Rays 1st, split 1-1

June 2010 @ TBR: D-backs 5th, Rays 2nd, D-backs 2-1

June 2007 @ ARI: D-backs 2nd, Rays 4th, D-backs 2-1

June 2006 @ TBR: D-backs 3rd, Rays 5th, Rays 3-0

June 2004 @ ARI: D-backs 4th, Rays 3rd, Rays 3-0

The first game of the week would normally be my day to look through the power rankings, but I wanted to get the above out there while it was still fresh and relevant! Between that and the roster moves, I’ll catch up with the rankings for tomorrow’s gameday thread.