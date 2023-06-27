Snake Bytes 6/27: Off Days are Necessary but Slow

Diamondbacks News

[fangraphs] Arizona Diamondbacks Top 44 Prospects

Nothing against Eric Longenhagen here. He’s been a vocal supporter of the 2023 iteration of the team since before the season started. But this list is certainly.... um something. I’m not entirely sure what his criteria for inclusion/exclusion are, but if you want some differing opinions on the future of the team, this is an excellent place to start!

[MLB] ALL STAR VOTING

Vote to get Carroll to his first - and hometown - All Star Game.

[MLB Pipeline] NEW: The freshly updated Top 100 Prospects List

7. Jordan Lawlar - AA ETA 2024

16. Druw Jones - IL ETA 2026

25. Brandon Pfaadt - AAA ETA 2023

Next update should come after the draft, likely in August.

[SI] Lawlar, Bliss to Represent D-backs at 2023 Future’s Game

Lawlar, 20, was the D-backs first round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and seen as their shortstop of the future. He currently sits at the No. 2 spot of our midseason Top 30 Prospect List, but MLB and Baseball America have as one of the top prospects in baseball. Lawlar is currently batting .245 with 10 home runs and a .798 OPS with Double-A Amarillo.

Bliss, 23, was the D-backs next selection in the 2021 draft after Lawlar. Despite a rough 2022 season, he made enough progress to earn an assignment with Amarillo to begin the season. Unlike Lawlar, Arizona’s No. 13 prospect started off blistering hot with an OPS above 1.000 for both April and May. He’s cooled off a bit in June, with an .874 OPS, but the overall body of work at the plate has been impressive. On the season he’s hitting .350 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, and a .977 OPS in 60 games.

[SI] Druw Jones Shelved with Hamstring Strain

Speaking of outfield prospects, we’ll also will discuss how Kristian Robinson has done with Visalia. In 20 games he’s hitting .243 with two home runs and a .717 OPS. Fangraphs rates his production at the plate as 1% better than the average hitter for the league with a 101 wRC+. The swing-and-miss issues still exist, with a 33% strikeout rate in 88 plate appearances. It may take a while before he fully adjusts to the grind of the minor leagues as a prospect who has missed the last three seasons.

[SI] Is Justin Martinez’ Promotion Imminent?

Update: we have learned that Martinez has scrubbed his Instagram account of all mention of his promotion

As first picked up by our friends at PHNX, Justin Martinez has indicated he’s being called up to the Majors. The team has still not announced their roster moves, with several potential moving parts pending. This story will be updated upon team announcement.

Baseball News

[fangraphs] Colorado Rockies Top 39 Prospects

And here is Eric Longenhagen’s take on Division Rival Colorado’s future!

[MLB] His team needed an ace, so he became one of baseball’s best pitchers

Many here at the ‘Pit still detest Houston for 2017. But I’m not sure how you can hate a guy like Valdez.

[B/R] MLB Mock Draft 2023:

12. Arizona Diamondbacks: SS Colin Houck, Parkview High School (GA)

“This still feels like a landing spot for whomever the D-backs feel is the best high school bat available,” wrote Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.

With Nimmala off the board, Houck gets the nod with a 55-hit/55-power offensive profile that should play just fine at third base if he ultimately outgrows shortstop as his 6’2”, 190-pound frame fills out. Other prep hitters to watch here include Aidan Miller and Blake Mitchell.

Author Addition: Some interesting names still potentially on the board in Joel Reuter’s most recent take on the Draft. Michael McDermott, James Attwood, Wes Baier and myself discussed the draft here a few day ago.

[USA Today] LSU beats Florida in Game 3 of Men’s College World Series to win national championship

The Tigers out-hit the Gators 24 to 5 in the decisive game and forced Florida to use six pitchers. After giving up a two-run homer to Wyatt Langford in the bottom of the first, Hurd was unhittable, giving up just the two first-inning hits and striking out seven in six innings to earn the win.

Author Addition: The likely top 3 draft picks on July 9 all played in this game.