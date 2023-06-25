Snake Bytes: 6/25

Team News



Shaky Kelly puts D-backs on brink of being swept for 1st time

“I just didn’t have it,” Kelly said. “Today was one of those days that I knew pretty early that it was going to be a grind, and obviously, I just picked a bad team to have a bad day against. Just the way I felt, the way the ball was coming out. ... I had real trouble getting the ball glove side today. Sinkers were running back across the plate, cutters were just spinning and couldn’t get the finish on it and get them down and away, changeups were kind of floaty.”

Merrill Kelly struggles as Giants put Diamondbacks on verge of sweep

Merrill Kelly’s Has Worst Outing of 2023 in Loss to Giants

Diamondbacks No. 7 prospect Ivan Melendez hits for cycle, eventually

Saturday morning cycle! (sorta)



After a stat correction changed a double-and-error to a triple in the fifth inning of last night's game, @Dbacks No. 7 prospect Ivan Melendez can now lay claim to the first cycle at Ron Tonkin Field by a @HillsboroHops player. pic.twitter.com/9UDSZ5yL5B — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 24, 2023

ESPN: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll has real chance to be 3rd rookie to win MVP

The first round of adjustments favored Carroll as he improved his walk rate after an aggressive approach the first few weeks. We’ll see how the league adjusts, but this is clearly a special player. The only rookies to win MVP were Fred Lynn in 1975 and Ichiro Suzuki in 2001, and I’m giving Carroll a chance to become the third. He’s the real deal.

The Angels have acquired Moustakas and Escobar, respectively, in the last couple of days. They currently are in one of the wildcard spots

‘One of those days’: Angels author history with 25-1 victory

Halos ride 13-run inning to historic night at Coors

‘I wish we won 100 in a row’: Reds’ historic win streak ends at 12

“It showed a lot of us what we’re creating here and what we’re capable of on a baseball field night in and night out,” Fraley said. “It really showed the type of identity we are as a team. It got us on the map a bit in regards to other teams respecting who we are.”

Best moments from London Series Game 1

2023 London Series FAQ: All your questions, answered

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has torn ligament in toe

Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Robs a Home Run and Makes a Memory For a Lifetime For a Young Fan

Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 370, getting close!



This day in history:

In 1876, the Battle of the Little Bighorn. The Korean War began in 1950. Kim Campbell became Canada’s first Prime Minister. (The Campbell’s were the historical enemy of the MacDonald’s. I’m a MacDonald, so... lol)

This day in baseball:

From 2010,

Edwin Jackson throws the fourth no-hitter of the season as the Diamondbacks defeat their brethren from the 1998 expansion, the Tampa Bay Rays, 1 - 0. Jackson needs 149 pitches to complete the game, after struggling with his control early on and walking 7 in the first three innings, but manager A.J. Hinch decides to leave him in the game to grab his chance at history.

If I remember right, he ended up going on the IL because of that.

Hawk taking a mudbath by my apartment.