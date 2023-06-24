Snake Bytes 6/24: How Much Longer?

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 5, San Francisco 8

Zach Davies was a shell of a starter again. Joe Mantiply’s rapid decline continued. Together, they spoiled the five-run output of Arizona’s offense.

Conforto’s Four RBI Pace Giants

Michael Conforto seems to have broken out of his slump in a big way. Arizona’s pitching was unable to contain him Friday night as he helped the Giants close in on the NL West lead.

Davies Struggles Again

For the third consecutive start, Zach Davies was woefully ineffective.

Giants Get to Davies, Mantiply

The pitching woes continued for Zach Davies. IN his last three outings he has completed only 10.2 innings while surrendering 21 runs. Joe Mantiply’s run of declining performance continued as well, as he allowed two more runs in two innings of work as well.

Arizona’s Top 44 Prospects at Fangraphs

Fangraphs has released their list of top prospects in the organization. A number of newer names have begun to populate the list, especially in the upper reaches.

Other Baseball News

Cards-Cubs in London: MLB’s Path Back to the UK

The last time MLB played in London was 2019. The pandemic steamrolled any plans to follow up. MLB hopes to correct that now.

2023 London Series FAQ

All the stuff one might need to know in order to enjoy this weekend’s series.

Shohei Ohtani is Doing Ohtani Things (Again)

This Shohei guy is pretty good, huh?



Ohtani cranks homer No. 25! pic.twitter.com/CkJk0hlubE — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2023

Votto, Elly Lead Reds to 12th Consecutive Win

Joey Votto hit two home runs and Elly De La Cruz added a cycle in only his 15th MLB appearance in a high-scoring affair that saw the Reds narrowly escape disaster late to run their wining streak to an impressive 12 games.

Elly De La Cruz hits for the cycle in just his 15th career game - the 3rd-fewest since 1900.



(MLB X @@BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/iudIauLEog — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2023

Manfred Speaks on A’s

Rob Manfred continues to eat his shoe.