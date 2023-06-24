Diamondbacks 5 @ Giants 8: Ooof

Record: 46-31, on pace for 97-65 (+23 on 2022)

NL West: 2.5 games ahead of SF

Wild Card: 5.5 games ahead of MIL

Magic Number: 81 (using Milwaukee - first team out of the playoffs)

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GIANTS Geraldo Perdomo - SS LaMonte Wade - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B Joc Pederson - DH Corbin Carroll - LF J.D. Davis - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Michael Conforto - RF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Blake Sabol - LF Alek Thomas - CF Patrick Bailey - C Evan Longoria - 3B Brandon Crawford - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Isan Diaz - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Luis Matos - CF Zach Davies - RHP Logan Webb - RHP

After some technical difficulties (thanks mlb.tv....), I finally got a secure feed of the game in the bottom of the second. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like I missed much: a couple hits and then Longoria Homered (solo) in the second.

From that point on, the game was back and forth for a while. Davies gave up his early lead to a Conforto two run double and a Sabol single. But Arizona came back themselves when Thomas scored Walker on a throwing error by Giants’ catcher Bailey. Then McCarthy, Perdomo and Marte combined to tie the game before Corbin and his speed gave Arizona another one run lead.

Zach had been pitching “ok” while all that happened (no runs at least...), but the wheels came off in the fifth. He gave up the tying run while he was on the mound. Mantiply replaced him with zero outs in the inning and two runners on. He then left a beautifully easy to hit ball in the zone for Conforto to double down the right field line, ensuring Davies line reflected the poor performance we all saw. After a flyout, he then left another ball in the zone for Bailey to homer and put the game away.

This was especially true with Logan Webb on the mound. While Arizona scored off him more than most, he is still a very good pitcher. And it showed tonight as he toughed it out to pitch seven full innings. Mantiply did get through the sixth without any issues though. Hopefully he can use that going forward.

Jameson pitched the seventh and loaded the bases but escaped without any runs scoring. It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective enough. Logan Webb finally came out in favor of Tyler Rogers, who was less precise, allowing 1 run in 1 inning. He got a little lucky with a called third strike on Longoria to end the inning, but it was as close as the rest of the calls on the night, so... Drey then completed the eighth as well. Again, not perfect, but it was better, as he only allowed one baserunner.

Camillo Doval, San Francisco’s closer got the ninth. He finished the game without any excitement.

8-5 SAN FRANCISCO

Conclusion

This wasn’t a pretty game. It wasn’t a fun game to watch. The offense did fairly well against a very good pitcher in Webb. But we expect that at this point. Zach Davies did his best MadBum impression. Mantiply showed that the overuse of the first half in 2022 is still an issue when mixed with injuries. Drey showed some more grit, but also didn’t look very sharp. All in all, this is a forgettable game. One we must hope the players can forget as well with two more to go before an off day.

This was a blast from the past. I remember all the vitriol over the Sherfy situation. I looked up his baseball reference page. It makes me a little sad that this is what we aim for in the bullpen as Diamondbacks fans. We really need to figure that part of the pitching equation out if you ask me.

Merrill Kelly will face TBD at 1:05pm Arizona Time.