SnakeBytes 6/23: Heavyweight Match

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nationals

Tommy Henry (4-1) earned his first victory since May 31 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven and moved 16 games over .500 at 46-30. For the makeup of a game postponed June 8 because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wild fires, Arizona returned to Washington on what was scheduled as an off day between series at Milwaukee and San Francisco.

(The Washington Post) Dave Martinez is ejected as Nats’ issues go beyond a few suspect calls

[T]he dugout chirped and home plate umpire Doug Eddings took offense. Martinez came out to confer with Eddings, then Martinez walked away after a heated conversation. But as he turned his back, Martinez was thrown out of the game. Martinez went back to Eddings, yelled at him, wiped off home plate and lay on the ground before leaving the field at Nationals Park.

Corbin Carroll turned a Christian Walker single into a run scored.



Can you say elite?! pic.twitter.com/mgtbfhzUcL — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 22, 2023

If you haven’t watched the video of Carroll scoring from first on a single, you need to. If you have seen it, you need to watch it again.

(Arizona Sports) Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finalists for All-Star starter spots

Beginning at 9 a.m. Arizona time on Monday, a three-day event gets underway to determine the remainder of Major League Baseball’s All-Star starters. Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made the cut as finalists, competing with four other outfielders for the two starting positions in the National League outfield.

(SI.com) Diamond Sports Files Motion to Reject Diamondbacks TV Contract

The judges ruling after the June 29th hearing will be the final determinant. That said, barring a last minute agreement between Diamondbacks ownership and DSG, which seems unlikely, MLB might end up taking over the broadcasts by the July 1st payment due date. (June 30th’s game in Anaheim is already scheduled to be broadcast on Apple TV.) Presumably MLB and the Diamondbacks are prepared for this eventuality.

MLB News

(Time Magazine) Major League Baseball Commissioner Talks Rule Changes, Robo-Umpires, and His Message for Oakland Fans

Very wide ranging interview from Manfred. In it he discusses everything from the rule changes, to Oakland, broadcast deals with both Bally’s and AT&T Sportsnet, to Pride Night. Nothing terribly new, as he might be the least original or charismatic person to ever exist, but worth a read regardless.

(MLB.com) Backed by bats, surging Snell cools off streaking Giants

“They’re a big league team, so I look at them in that sense,” Snell said. “I keep ‘em right there. I don’t make them better than they are, worse than they are. They’re just a really good hitting team, and if I execute, I believe I can beat a really good team.

(CBS Sports) Rays bench young shortstop Wander Franco over handling of his ‘frustrations’: ‘Good kid and good person’

“Wander is a really good kid and good person. He’s a young player that is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major league player, and some of the frustrations that come with it over the course of this season,” Cash told reporters (per Bally Sports). “There’s been probably multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate. That being said, we’re going to continue to support Wander as he works through this.”

(Yahoo! Sports) Looking for tickets to the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle? Here’s what it’ll cost you

According to prices tracked by TicketSmarter, tickets to the game on Tuesday, July 11 are averaging just over $1,000. The highest price tops out over $5,600, while the lowest comes in at $338.

(SI.com) Bo Jackson Celebrated Anniversary of Iconic MLB Moment With Perfect Tweet

The 60-year-old was on Twitter when he saw an account post a video of the iconic moment when Jackson snapped a bat in two while playing for the Royals. Apparently, Wednesday marked the 34th anniversary of the moment and Jackson had some fun reminiscing.