Diamondbacks 5 @ Washington DC 3: Corbin “The Catalyst” Carroll

RECORD: 46-30, on pace for 98-64 (+24 from 2022)

NL WEST: First, 3.0 games ahead of SF

WILD CARD: 6.5 games ahead of PHI

MAGIC NUMBER (per @azdbmagicnumber): 85

It’s rare that a pitcher starts two games of a 3 game series in modern baseball. Tommy Henry did that today. On June 6, he pitched not so great against Washington allowing 5ER in 4.1 innings of work. But he’s coming off 2ER in 6.0 innings of work against Cleveland, so there’s hope.

If you’re confused by any of this, today’s game was a makeup for the June 8 postponement due to air quality in DC.

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS NATIONALS Geraldo Perdomo - 2B Lane Thomas - RF Ketel Marte - DH Luis Garcia - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Jeimer Candelario - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Stone Garrett - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Keibert Ruiz - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Michael Chavis - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Riley Adams - C Nick Ahmed - SS Derek Hill - CF Carson Kelly - C CJ Abrams - SS Tommy Henry - LHP Jake Irvin - RHP

It was an exciting start for Arizona as Walker singled Carroll home from first in the first; it was a ground ball! And then Henry retired the Nationals in order. Henry ran into some trouble in the bottom of the second though, giving up two hits before getting Hill to fly out to right, ending the threat. Arizona had an uninteresting third, but Lane Thomas homered to tie the game in DC’s half.

Unsurprisingly, Corbin the Catalyst was once again at the center of Arizona’s scoring success in the fourth. He singled, stole second, got third on an error then scored on a sac fly. Sadly, Thomas did his pre-demotion thing and ended the inning with a ground out (although to pitcher instead of second. Progress?). Henry worked around a couple more singles putting up another zero. Washington Manager Martinez got himself ejected for arguing balls and strikes (I assume. I watched with sound off) before Carson Kelly singled to right. Perdomo followed that up with a walk but Marte grounded into a double play...

Henry shut down the offense in the fifth though, getting Arizona’s bats right back out there. To do absolutely nothing against Irvin (except Gurriel getting grazed by a pitch; is GBP a stat?). The quick turnaround didn’t help Washington’s bats anymore than it did Arizona’s earlier with Henry sending them down in order again.

Weems replaced Irvin at this point. He got Thomas to do the Thomas thing and ground to second, but the first baseman couldn’t contain the ball, so it wasn’t an out! Error charged to the second baseman. Ahmed flew out and Carson popped out before Perdomo walked. This time the big bats held up their end of the bargain though as Marte homered to right! Carroll flew out, but damage done. Lovullo let Henry go back out for the seventh where he struck two out but gave up a single before being lifted for Miguel Castro. He immediately got Lane Thomas to ground out.

Abbott replaced Weems for the eighth. He did well working around Gurriel single. Chafin attempted to do the same for the better red uniform. Against all odds, he did better, even retiring the first batter he faced! Abbott stayed in and gave up one out hits to Carson and Perdomo before Marte grounded into another double play... Mantiply took the ball to finish the game. Former Dodger farm-hand Ruiz hit a ground rule double. He then served up a 2-run home run to Riley Adams. Scott McGough needed to be called upon at this point. He succeeded.

5-3 ARIZONA WIN

Conclusion

This was a great game! Tommy Henry pitched like a BOSS and Corbin Carroll helped catalyze the offense in the early going before Marte put it away with a 3-run homerun. Mantiply did his best 2021/2022 impression in the ninth, but the rest of the relievers held it all together! This was a lovely feel good win for the franchise; near the end of a long 18-game stretch with the hottest team outside of Cincy on the horizon.

Meryl Streep (1949): Tommy Henry - 29.2% WPA

Dan Brown (1964): Ketel Marte - 10.6% WPA

Kurt Warner (1971): Geraldo Perdomo - 8%WPA

I laughed at this one. Not only do I love relief outings without any excitement, this is a long-term Chafin in Arizona issue. Huzzah to GuruB!

After another flight, Zach Davies will pitch in San Francisco against the illustrious TBD - Maybe Logan Webb - at 7:15pm Arizona Time (I think... Y’all’s time zone situation is one of the most confusing things, so there’s a chance it’s at either 6:15 or 8:15 Arizona Time). It’s the start of the first VERY IMPORTANT series the team has played in a while.