Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #76: 6/22 @ Nationals

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS NATIONALS Geraldo Perdomo - 2B Lane Thomas - RF Ketel Marte - DH Luis Garcia - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Jeimer Candelario - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Stone Garrett - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Keibert Ruiz - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Michael Chavis - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Riley Adams - C Nick Ahmed - SS Derek Hill - CF Carson Kelly - C CJ Abrams - SS Tommy Henry - LHP Jake Irvin - RHP

Early weekday game, so this is going to be a short one. Indeed, it’s so early that at the time of writing, the bullpen chart has not been updated with yesterday’s numbers! Mind you, that was certainly one of the less taxing games, as he D-backs used only two pitches: Zac Gallen went seven innings, and then Scott McGough had one of the most dominant outings of the season, getting the last six. It’s only the second game of the year where the D-backs have used just a pair of pitchers. The other was rather less pleasant, coming on April 14 in Miami. Madison Bumgarner went five innings, left with a 5-0 deficit, and Peter Solomon pitched the rest of the way in an eventual 5-1 loss.

The D-backs make a flying visit in to the nation’s capital, completing a three-game series whose finale was postponed on June 8, due to smoke from Canadian wild-fires. Arizona won the first two games convincingly, by scores of 10-5 and 6-2, so this will be a chance for a “sweep” - albeit an extended one lasting more than two weeks! A win would lead to a happy flight across the continent to San Francisco, for what feels like a very important series against a team who are hot on the D-backs’ heels. The Giants will be playing the Padres later today, seeking to complete a four-game sweep which could potentially kill off San Diego. 10 games back isn’t where you want to be approaching the half-way mark.