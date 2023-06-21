Snake Bytes 6/21: Another One Slips Away

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 7

Ryne Nelson did his job, completing five innings and allowing only three runs. The offense scored early to give the Diamondbacks a comfortable lead. Then the offense went mostly silent while the bullpen, led by Austin Adams, managed to let the game slip away by bits and pieces until the Diamondbacks early 4-0 lead was a 5-7 deficit.

Marte’s Big Game Goes for Naught

Ketel Marte had another good night at the plate, including his 11th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the second inning. It was not enough to overcome the bullpen woes though.

Multiple Diamondbacks in All-Star Hunt

Corbin Carroll has moved into third in the NL OF voting. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is right there with him. A number of other familiar names rank highly at their respective positions.

Other Baseball News

Tampa Bullpen Has Been Surprisingly Poor

It is a bit scary to consider just how good the Rays would be if they had a better bullpen, given that they have four more wins than any other team in the Majors, despite a bullpen that is in tatters.

Bochy Tossed After Being ‘Dumbfounded’

When esoteric rules are only occasionally enforced, we wind up with nights like this. Bruce Bochy was run after he objected to a call at the plate made by an umpire woefully out of position, a call that eventually cost the Rangers the game.

The Outfield View of the Call in Question

outfield view of jonah heim's plate-blocking violation pic.twitter.com/sAlfND2Ji0 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 21, 2023

Giants Win Ninth Straight

The Diamondbacks’ lead over the NL West shrunk by a game last night as the Giants continued their hot tear while the Snakes let one get away.

De La Cruz Powers Reds to 10th Straight Win

Not to be outdone, the Cincinnati Reds extended their own winning streak to 10 games, powered by Elly De La Cruz hitting his second tater of the season.

Ohtani Trade Unlikely

