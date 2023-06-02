Snakebytes 6/2: Bird’s Eye View

Well, as we all predicted, the Diamondbacks are in first place to start the month of June and are tied for the best record in the National League, fourth over all. As I said, as we all predicted

Diamondbacks News

(Sports Illustrated) Corbin Carroll’s First Ever Walk-Off Delivers Series Sweep

With a beaming smile from ear to ear, Corbin Carroll confessed to never having had a walk off hit in his life, even in little league. That chance came today with runners on second and third two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he Diamondbacks trailing the Rockies 4-3. He did not disappoint, delivering a double into the left center field gap to walk off the Rockies 5-4 and complete a four game sweep.

(Denver Post) Rockies swept in four-game series by Arizona for first time since 2002 as Pierce Johnson blows save in 5-4 defeat

Arizona, meanwhile, moved into a tie with the Dodgers for first place in the division with the comeback victory that erased a strong outing from Colorado right-hander Connor Seabold and the would-be winning homer from rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.

Seabold threw 5 1/3 innings and was tagged for one earned run, with five strikeouts to two walks. But the bullpen leaked oil into the ninth before Johnson (11-of-11 on save chances coming in) gave away the game.

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks walkoff Rockies in series sweep, move into NL West tie with Dodgers

The win, their 14th in their past 19 games, was emblematic of the hot streak in which the Diamondbacks find themselves. They trailed early but fought back to win, and though they leaned most heavily on their big boppers, they got contributions from players both up and down the lineup and throughout the roster.

(AP) Judge: Diamond Sports must pay full value of contracts to Diamondbacks, Guardians, Twins, Rangers

“I’m not really answering questions that real fans have, the folks who come home after work, the family dealing with increased costs that just wants to know they can come home and watch their team for the rest of the season, and where they’re going to watch their team play,” Lopez said. “Those issues aren’t being decided and it’s not my decision to make. I’m careful not to overstep my boundaries.”

Also of note from the article is that Manfred says that MLB was one of the bidders for the Fox Sports RSN when Sinclair bought them, having placed a $9.1 Billion bid.

(Arizona Sports) What’s the story behind the Diamondbacks’ victory vest?

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ victory vest first popped up earlier this week. Before his postgame interview Monday with the Bally Sports Arizona postgame show, D-backs pitcher Drey Jameson got suited up with help from outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

...

It’s leathery Sedona red with team logos, a #RattleOn hashtag and “Serpientes” on the back. The sleeveless jacket also reads “la gente del barrio” on the chest pocket, Spanish for “the people of the neighborhood.”

MLB News

(MLB.com) ‘Wait and see’: Sale exits, scheduled for MRI after velo drop

I know we say metaphorically that a player is made of glass, but has anyone stopped to check to see if Sale actually is? Just absolutely disastrous few years for him. The only explanation is karma for his throwback uniform temper tantrum

(ESPN+) Jeff Passan’s early MLB trade deadline preview

Baseball’s trade deadline is a beautiful mess of lies and posturing and leverage. What’s true yesterday and true tomorrow might not be true today. And so hazarding guesses two months in advance is dangerous, particularly when logic suggests that holding onto Ohtani is far likelier than not to lead to a disastrous outcome for an organization that has spent the last two decades spinning its wheels and the last decade wasting the careers of two Hall of Famers.

(Yahoo! Sports) 7-year-old sports reporter interviews MLB stars

This is both adorable and an awesome story. I have a feeling we will be hearing from this young man more in the future