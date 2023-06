Hello all!

After many vacations and coke parties at Keegans Coke Shack we’re back once more!

When last we chimed in the Dbacks are good-ish, but now we’re GOOD.

This new feeling of hope has brought many a smile to the Brutes and has also opened our eyes to the one true ball player: Corbin Carroll.

So join us as we discuss this fun squad, or more specifically as we talk about the rise of CC: