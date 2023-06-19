Snake Bytes, 6/19: D-backs concede galaxy of runs to Guardians

Recaps

[AZ Central] Diamondbacks booed at Chase Field in blowout loss to Guardians - As Davies retreated, head down, into the dugout, the crowd rose to a fever pitch of boos. The displeasure resurfaced a few batters later, as José Ruiz operated a merry-go-round on the basepaths. It came again when third base coach Tony Perezchica held Pavin Smith at third base on a double and once more when Jake McCarthy struck out to leave Smith stranded. Even Torey Lovullo couldn’t fault the fans’ reaction. “We heard them when they were unhappy with us, which is fine. They absolutely deserve it to show their displeasure.”

[SI] D-backs Suffer Rough Loss to Guardians on Father’s Day - "I don't think Zach got into a really good rhythm," said Lovullo. "There was some yanked and missed fastballs. He never got anything moving in the right direction." Once again for Davies, the first batter of the game set the tone for how his day was going to end up. This time it was a fielding error by Nick Ahmed, who booted a ground ball off of Steven Kwan when the ball took an awkward hop on him. The Guardians would take advantage with extra base hits from Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to take a 2-0 lead. Davies never recovered from that point, as Cleveland scored in three of the four innings he started.

[Arizona Sports] What went wrong for Zach Davies, D-backs in Father’s Day loss to Guardians - The veteran felt postgame that he needs to simplify. “When you’re not at your best, you’re throwing stuff out of the zone, you’re getting chased, it just comes down to having fun in my mind,” Davies said. “(I’m) stressing too much about game plans and what this guy can and can’t do instead of ‘I’m here for a reason. I have a history that I can rely on.’ I think getting back to that is what, for me, is going to be successful.”

[dbacks.com] Mindset, track record help D-backs flush blowout loss - The rest of the D-backs will likely find a way to turn the page by the time they board their charter flight to Milwaukee, where they will open a three-game series Monday night to begin a seven-game, three-city trip. “This team has been doing a great job all year of flushing things and turning the page,” said first baseman Christian Walker, whose homer and RBI double were responsible for all three of Arizona’s runs. “We’ve been playing real well, not letting anything change and preparing every day the same way. We'll flush this and be ready tomorrow.”

[GoPhnx] Through 100 career games, Corbin Carroll looks like next Diamondbacks superstar - When asked if he has ever witnessed a major league career start out this way, Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather was quick to answer. “No,” he said. “Zero players at this point, at this age, too. He’s a high school sign... With what Corbin is done, and in the minimal minor league games out of high school, I can’t think of a comparison that I’ve seen. I’m sure there’s some back in the past. But yeah, it’s hard to, especially for an American-born kid, he’s flown through the system. And he’s handling it very well up here in the big leagues.”

[SI] Ketel Marte: “It’s Time to Win” - ”We have a competitive team, we have incredible talent, you know, from the veterans like Longoria who is helping us win, to the youngest like McCarthy who came back up and is doing his job, and we have Carroll who is the best player in the entire league. We’re good, thanks God. The difference is we’re playing ball the way we’re supposed to and taking care of things. Atmosphere is very chill, we have fun, here in the locker room and on the field.”

[AP] Lights go out at Chase Field, leading to 15-minute delay between Diamondbacks, Guardians - “In the bottom of the first inning of today’s game, we experienced a temporary loss of power that affected some lights and sound. We were informed immediately that it was part of a power surge for our downtown power grid,” the D-backs said in a statement. “Our facility staff reacted quickly to power backup systems and reset all functions. After a 15-minute delay, systems were restored to adequate levels for play to continue. We have since been notified that all high voltage systems on the grid are operational.”

[MLB Trade Rumors] Tigers Claim Anthony Misiewicz, Designate Seth Elledge - The Tigers announced that left-hander Anthony Misiewicz has been claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks, and optioned to Triple-A. In the corresponding move, Detroit designated right-hander Seth Elledge for assignment. Misiewicz spent a few weeks on the injured list with a calf strain and was also shuttled up and down from Triple-A Reno several times, so it perhaps isn’t surprising that the southpaw struggled to a 5.63 ERA over eight innings and seven appearances with the D’Backs.

[SI] White Sox’s Zach Remillard Performs MLB Debut Feat Unseen Since 1901 - Remillard, who did not reach Triple-A until his age-27 season in 2021, is the only MLB player in the modern era—since 1901—to have both a game-tying hit and a go-ahead hit in the the ninth inning or later in their MLB debut. “What a day. What a memorable day,” Remillard said after the game. “I got my family here. My wife’s here. It’s a dream come true. I’ve prepared for this day for a long time.”

[SportsNet] Marlins sweep Nationals to move 10 games over .500 for 1st time since 2011 - The Miami Marlins beat Washington 4-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and move 10 games over .500 for the first time in 12 years. The Marlins improved to 41-31 and are off to the second-best start in franchise history through 72 games, behind the 1997 team that was 43-29 and went on to win the World Series. Miami, 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 28, 2011, has swept the Nationals in three of its four trips to Washington since the start of last season.

Shohei Ohtani’s 117.1 mph HR off of Greinke’s 69.7 mph curveball is the hardest batted ball on a pitch slower than 70 mph in the Statcast era

