Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 11

Some great suggestions for where the A’s should go instead of Vegas!

By Imstillhungry95
A baseball player holds a trophy in the shape of the state or Michigan above his head Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome back!

This time last week, the A’s were arguing their case to the Nevada State Legislature and we’re really getting their feet held to the fire. I asked you to come up with a Plan C for the A’s just in case. Of course the politicians caved and gave the A’s a huge check, but let’s see what you came up with anyway! In third place we have Hacks with 2 recs!

Play somewhere bulging with Athletic supporters

Well, the fans tried to prove that was Oakland, but according to Manfred it was average at best (more on that later)

In second place, with 3 recs, we have Steak85!

Time to move to the only colosseum in worse repair: the Roman Colosseum! The lion pits are in play

I mean, the major American sports leagues do want to increase their presence in Europe…

And finally, in first place, with really the only appropriate answer on the Snakepit, gzimmerm with 6 recs

The obvious answer is (followed by a photoshopped gif of former President Trump gesturing while seemingly saying I want to buy Greenland”)

Let’s see how this shakes up the standings!

Standings

Players Score
kilnborn 25
Jack Sommers 24
Spencer O'Gara 22
Makakilo 16
NikT77 14
gzimmerm 13
FootstepsFalco16 9
Dano_In_Tucson 8
Steak85 8
Snake_Bitten 6
MrRbi17 5
Justin27 4
SafeTWire389 3
Smurf1000 3
LeftFieldCorNWer 2
Diamondhacks 2

The top three contenders weren’t able to make the podium this week, so that allowed gzimmerm to use his six week performance to close the gap. But with this week’s prompt and one more to go, but a strong finish could still push him to the top. Also, welcome to Hacks to the leaderboard for the first time this season, which is... frankly shocking it took this long.

This week, we’ll keep it with the most frustrating story in all of sports. Why does Rob Manfred hate baseball fans? Go!

