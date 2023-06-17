Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 11

Welcome back!

This time last week, the A’s were arguing their case to the Nevada State Legislature and we’re really getting their feet held to the fire. I asked you to come up with a Plan C for the A’s just in case. Of course the politicians caved and gave the A’s a huge check, but let’s see what you came up with anyway! In third place we have Hacks with 2 recs!

Well, the fans tried to prove that was Oakland, but according to Manfred it was average at best (more on that later)

In second place, with 3 recs, we have Steak85!

I mean, the major American sports leagues do want to increase their presence in Europe…

And finally, in first place, with really the only appropriate answer on the Snakepit, gzimmerm with 6 recs

Let’s see how this shakes up the standings!

Standings Players Score Players Score kilnborn 25 Jack Sommers 24 Spencer O'Gara 22 Makakilo 16 NikT77 14 gzimmerm 13 FootstepsFalco16 9 Dano_In_Tucson 8 Steak85 8 Snake_Bitten 6 MrRbi17 5 Justin27 4 SafeTWire389 3 Smurf1000 3 LeftFieldCorNWer 2 Diamondhacks 2

The top three contenders weren’t able to make the podium this week, so that allowed gzimmerm to use his six week performance to close the gap. But with this week’s prompt and one more to go, but a strong finish could still push him to the top. Also, welcome to Hacks to the leaderboard for the first time this season, which is... frankly shocking it took this long.

This week, we’ll keep it with the most frustrating story in all of sports. Why does Rob Manfred hate baseball fans? Go!