Snake Bytes 6/17: Back on Track

Cleveland 1, Arizona 5

Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of one-run ball. Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker, and the rest of the offense stepped up. The result was a complete team win to get back into the win column.

Zac Gallen Finds Missing Velocity, Dominates Guardians

Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of one-run ball, striking out seven. The velocity that had been missing was found. The Diamondbacks ace continued his dominance at Chase Field, carving up the Guardians on Friday night.

Gallen Puts on Clinic

It was a complete team win with Arizona leading wire-to-wire. The offense found timely hits from the usual suspects. Meanwhile, Zac Gallen was as sharp as ever, throwing seven innings of one-run ball.

Perdomo Gets the Vest

"I don't know why you guys got me here, I didn't throw seven innings with seven strikeouts."



Geraldo Perdomo couldn't believe he got the victory vest over Zac Gallen pic.twitter.com/Itk2LU4PY4 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 17, 2023

Pavin Smith Gets Confidence Boost in Leadoff Role

Hopefully, the confidence results in some better performances at the plate soon.

Alek Thomas Working Towards Return

Alek Thomas has made adjustments to his weight transfer in his swing. The subtle tweak to his approach has raised some eyebrows as it has resulted in better contact against left-handed pitching, a development which could see Thomas return to the 26-man roster sooner rather than later.

Diamondbacks Using Analytics to Preserve Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks are leaving as little to chance as possible when it comes to maintaining their pitchers. One result has been a significant decrease in major injuries to Major League pitchers.

Corbin Carroll Is Doing It

It has been a while since a player managed to win both Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. Corbin Carroll is trying his darndest.

Other Baseball News

Guardians Promote Bo Naylor

Diamondbacks fans will get to see the debut of one of the top prospects in the game.

Giants, Dodgers Looking for Benny Hill Theme

The play on the extreme infield pop-up eventually had more or less the expected result, but the way in which the teams got there is a bit amusing.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Making MVP Noise

Now that he is finally healthy again, Ronald Acuña Jr. is making plenty of noise of his own with regard to being crowned the NL MVP. Acuña’s combination of speed and power has set him apart from the pack, making the current race for NLV MVP a three-person competition at the moment. Of course, with more than half the season to go, there is plenty of time for things to change.

Emmet Sheehan Dominates

Something something Dodgers pitching development and an embarrassment of riches. To address their current injury woes, the Dodgers let Sheehan make the jump from AA to the Majors. The 2021 sixth-round pick responded by tossing six innings of shutout ball.