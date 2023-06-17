Guardians 1 @ Diamondbacks 5

Record: 42-28 (1st NL West)

NL West: 1st by 2.5 games (pending the completion of SF/LAD)

NL Wild Card: +5.0 over Miami (irrelevant until we lose 1st!)

I had something typed to start this recap a few hours ago. Then a great idea occurred to me: go to the local OHIO bar and watch the baseball game. This was doubly important because it meant I could avoid the need to use my VPN which wreaks havoc on my pathetic local internet connection.... So. I am now several beers and more than a few shots in, and recapping what appeared to me, to be to be great game. Honestly, I have no idea if the nuances of 2023 baseball corroborate that...

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS DIAMONDBACKS Steven Kwan - LF Pavin Smith - DH Amed Rosario - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Jose Ramirez - 3B Corbin Carroll - CF Josh Naylor - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Josh Bell - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Andres Gimenez - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Myles Straw - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Will Brennan - RF Josh Rojas - 3B Cam Gallagher - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Touki Toussaint - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

The first was easy for Gallen. After Kwan pushed a single through a double play eliminated him before Jose Ramirez lined out to Marte. The snakes scored in the bottom half courtesy of a Marte walk and a Walker double! The Guardians did absolutely nothing in the second, with Bell grounding out in between strike outs. Arizona did not suffer the same fate though as Perdomo scored McCarthy with a sac fly. Gallen unsurprisingly breezed through the third. Unfortunately, so did Toussaint.

Jose Ramirez homered in the fourth, but Gallen retired the other three batters like he does this for a living. The Diamondbacks made their half interesting, loading the bases at one point, but couldn’t seal the deal. The fifth was quiet as well, with Walker and McCarthy reaching base at one point before Moreno grounded out to end the threat. Kwan, Rosario and Naylor made outs around Ramirez’s single in the sixth. Buuuuuuuut, after Rojas struck out looking, Perdomo doubled, Smith singled him home (are we too critical? possible. Maybe. IDK), before Marte singled and Carroll doubled Smith home. At this point, De Los Santos replaced Curry (who had replaced former D’Back draft pick Toussaint in the 4th) and he got Gurriel to strike out and McCarthy to fly out, ending the inning.

The seventh saw Gallen let something called a Straw single. But everyone else made outs! For Arizona, Rojas managed to get on base via a single before Pavin walked and Marte singled Josh home! Chafin took over at that point and gave up a lead-off single before retiring the next three (so a Chafin special). Sam Hentges replaced De Los Santos and retired the D’Backs in order... For the ninth, Lovullo turned to McGough who turned in an outing of: Naylor line out, Bell pop out, and Gimenez strike out to seal the win!

Conclusion

Honestly, I was caught up in a lot of conversations throughout this game. I apologize to y’all for that, as it means I was far less attentive to the game than you deserve as avid fans. But. In my not-so-expert (and distracted) opinion, this was a great game. We won! We won big! Against a surprisingly phenomenal 2022 team. And all the Ohioans I spoke to throughout (all Cincy fans they assured me...) lauded Gallen, Carroll and betting against the hometown team. lol

Final line wise, Gallen went 7.0 with 7K and only 1ER. McCarthy had ANOTHER stolen base. McCarthy, Marte, Carroll and Walker all had 2-hit games against a former Arizona first round draft pick (he was later shunted to Atlanta in a TLR/DS special trade) who hasn’t quite figured it out. Gallen kept a potentially potent offense in check and served gallantly as the “stopper,” ending the losing “streak” at 3.

Rando at the bar who talked his way into a free concert: Gallen - +30.9%

Man who bought the whole bar (3 people) a free shot: Walker - +10.8%

Frat Bro who thought Pride Weekend was the time to hit on the pretty bartender(ess?): Rosario: -13.4%

Not going to lie to y’all. The GDT has been too negative for my liking recently, so I haven’t been keeping an eye on it in real time. I go back and read it in bed the next morning before truly getting up for the day. So it’s linked if you want to read it, but no comment of the day this week. For my own sanity.

Up Next

Tommy Henry will host Shane Bieber for game two of the series at 7:10pm local Arizona time.