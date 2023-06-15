Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 5 - Things Unraveling

Coming off his best start of the season against the Nationals, things were starting to finally turn around for Ryne Nelson. His ERA over the last month was 3.80, solidifying his spot in the rotation, but as you looked deeper there are glaring weaknesses in his starts. He’s striking virtually nobody out (3.8 K/9) and walking just as many (3.8 BB/9). Well fine, as long as he’s getting quick outs and going deep into games. That’s the exact opposite of what’s happening as well, as he’s averaging only 5 innings per start, which is taxing on the bullpen as three other starters aren’t going deep as well. So what do you do? Do you continue to let Nelson try to work through these things at the MLB level? Do you give Pfaadt another chance? Do you make an early trade deadline move? Whatever happens, we’re in the best situation with a winning team.

Philly started out as hot as you can be, scoring 5 runs in the first 4 innings and scorching everything Nelson threw. A Bryson Stott leadoff homer in the 2nd started things off, and after pitching around Schwarber to load the bases, it seemed Nelson would escape unscathed after a grounder to Walker, but Nelson hesitated for a brief moment allowing Turner to reach 1st, scoring Bohm to push the lead 2-0.

Bohm continued to be a thorn, doubling home Stott to push the lead to 3-0 before the D-backs had done anything of note. But, the offense woke up.

McCarthy doubled and scored after a Moreno single. Perdomo singled, and with runners on 2nd and 3rd, Marte worked a 3-1 count before hammering an Aaron Nola curveball into the pool area for the D-backs only lead of the game 4-3.

And for as often the D-backs have responded, the Phillies responded right back against Nelson in the 4th. A leadoff walk and double from Schwarber tied things at 4, and a Harper single scored Schwarber to give us our final score of 5-4.

Aaron Nola was impressive despite the lopsided inning, getting ahead of D-backs batters all afternoon to the tune of fourteen 0-1 counts. That aggressiveness led Nola to last 6 2/3rds innings, striking out 9 and 4 earned runs. Compared to Nelson, who allowed 10 hits and 5 runs while striking out 5 across 4 innings. Although shoutout to the D-backs bullpen with 5 scoreless innings to keep the team within striking distance. Unfortunately for them, the offense only could muster one hit against the Phillies bullpen, who blew away the D-backs with high-90s fastballs to give the Phillies the 3 games to 1 series win on the road.

Thankfully for the D-backs, the team has a quick turnaround with the Cleveland Guardians in town for a quick 3-game series against a team fighting for the AL Central Division. Zac Gallen faces Triston McKenzie in the opener at Chase Field. Show up!